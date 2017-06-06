America's Cup - Emirates have a massive day at office - All are safe

Emirates Team New Zealand and SoftBank Team - America's Cup 2017 Emirates Team New Zealand and SoftBank Team - America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 2:57 amFirstly, it was another day, and another wing failure, this time from Emirates Team New Zealand, but they somehow managed to changeover their wing and still make racing.If the conditions themselves weren't dramatic enough with bits of carbon peeling off each of the boats during racing, Emirates took it up a notch and pitchpoled during their second prestart with Land Rover BAR, resulting in GBR's first win of the semis.





SoftBank Team Japan extended to three - one over Artemis Racing, and even with the capsize, Emirates Team NZ are three - one over Land Rover BAR (who managed to repair their own wing damage overnight).









Interviews with the skippers - and footage of the Emirates Team NZ capsize



Wow. As I say here ahead of today's interviews following the second day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Series, I think I got my cardio in today just watching the racing. I am so glad all are safe, I hope all get their boats sorted overnight (good luck shore teams!) and I am grateful that I can share these chats with Peter Burling after Emirates Team New Zealand safely returned to shore, Dean Barker on SoftBank Team Japan's continuing improvements and with Nathan Outteridge from Artemis Racing on why they struggled today, and what we can expect coming into their next races.



:





I passed on my best to ETNZ and wished them well on all of your behalf - let's see whether we get racing tomorrow, but given it is looking windier than today, I think the teams might appreciate another day in their sheds! See what happens, Nic :)



Footage and interviews to appear in our Nautical Channel update, and thanks to the AC for their fantastic images and video today. Hard to think that such a tough incident is just so addictive to watch.





Emirates Team New Zealand are in at the dock.....!!? Live from the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Race Village as ETNZ came ashore.ETNZ are switching wings, racing for the first match between Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan is currently postponed. Wind between 22 and 24 knots average. Will the Kiwis make their race against Land Rover BAR.....?!At this morning's catch up with Iain Murray, Regatta Director as we head into the windiest day of racing we will have seen so far in the 35th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Regatta. We spoke about yesterday, and Land Rover BAR's breakage, just what the Black Flags meant and how close the racing was between GBR and Emirates Team New Zealand until the wing failed. Tomorrow it is looking even windier than today, with every likelihood that racing will be moved to Thursday to help completed the Louis Vuitton AC Challenger Play Off Semi Finals. Today, the Big Fella expects some intense pre-starts, some out of control first reaches, and serious 'shut your eyes' moments while each of the four teams balance speed, tactics, and some serious technology to get around the course in near survival conditions.In between today's high adrenaline action, here is our Nautical Channel update that aired to over 22 million people overnight and today globally covering the first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semis.Check out this substantial recap which covers all of the racing highs and lows with live racing footage, interwoven with my commentary and interviews with the teams. From Artemis Racing's use of the boundary, to the damage on Land Rover BAR.





Interviews from today, including my catch up with Peter Burling once Emirates Team New Zealand were safely back to shore will be online in the next twenty minutes!



Again so glad all are safe following today, but I hope you enjoy our recap of yesterday.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154383