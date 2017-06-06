Please select your home edition
Edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 3

America's Cup - Emirates have a massive day at office - All are safe

by Nic Douglass today at 2:57 am
Emirates Team New Zealand and SoftBank Team - America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
What. A. Day!

Extreme conditions, breakage and a capsize were the highlights for day two of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Finals.

Firstly, it was another day, and another wing failure, this time from Emirates Team New Zealand, but they somehow managed to changeover their wing and still make racing.

If the conditions themselves weren't dramatic enough with bits of carbon peeling off each of the boats during racing, Emirates took it up a notch and pitchpoled during their second prestart with Land Rover BAR, resulting in GBR's first win of the semis.

SoftBank Team Japan - America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
SoftBank Team Japan - America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



SoftBank Team Japan extended to three - one over Artemis Racing, and even with the capsize, Emirates Team NZ are three - one over Land Rover BAR (who managed to repair their own wing damage overnight).

SoftBank Team Japan - America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
SoftBank Team Japan - America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Interviews with the skippers - and footage of the Emirates Team NZ capsize

Wow. As I say here ahead of today's interviews following the second day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Series, I think I got my cardio in today just watching the racing. I am so glad all are safe, I hope all get their boats sorted overnight (good luck shore teams!) and I am grateful that I can share these chats with Peter Burling after Emirates Team New Zealand safely returned to shore, Dean Barker on SoftBank Team Japan's continuing improvements and with Nathan Outteridge from Artemis Racing on why they struggled today, and what we can expect coming into their next races.

:

SoftBank Team Japan - America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
SoftBank Team Japan - America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



I passed on my best to ETNZ and wished them well on all of your behalf - let's see whether we get racing tomorrow, but given it is looking windier than today, I think the teams might appreciate another day in their sheds! See what happens, Nic :)

Footage and interviews to appear in our Nautical Channel update, and thanks to the AC for their fantastic images and video today. Hard to think that such a tough incident is just so addictive to watch.



Live: From the village as ETNZ change over their wing

Emirates Team New Zealand are in at the dock.....!!? Live from the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Race Village as ETNZ came ashore.

ETNZ are switching wings, racing for the first match between Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan is currently postponed. Wind between 22 and 24 knots average. Will the Kiwis make their race against Land Rover BAR.....?!



A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing

At this morning's catch up with Iain Murray, Regatta Director as we head into the windiest day of racing we will have seen so far in the 35th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Regatta. We spoke about yesterday, and Land Rover BAR's breakage, just what the Black Flags meant and how close the racing was between GBR and Emirates Team New Zealand until the wing failed. Tomorrow it is looking even windier than today, with every likelihood that racing will be moved to Thursday to help completed the Louis Vuitton AC Challenger Play Off Semi Finals. Today, the Big Fella expects some intense pre-starts, some out of control first reaches, and serious 'shut your eyes' moments while each of the four teams balance speed, tactics, and some serious technology to get around the course in near survival conditions.



Nautical Channel AC Update - 6 June 2017

In between today's high adrenaline action, here is our Nautical Channel update that aired to over 22 million people overnight and today globally covering the first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semis.

Check out this substantial recap which covers all of the racing highs and lows with live racing footage, interwoven with my commentary and interviews with the teams. From Artemis Racing's use of the boundary, to the damage on Land Rover BAR.

Land Rover BAR - America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Land Rover BAR - America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Interviews from today, including my catch up with Peter Burling once Emirates Team New Zealand were safely back to shore will be online in the next twenty minutes!

Again so glad all are safe following today, but I hope you enjoy our recap of yesterday.



For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to 'Adventures Weekly', and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.

The Nautical Channel, is the only international TV channel dedicated to the world of nautical sports and lifestyle available to over 22 million subscribers, in 52 countries, in English, French and German.
RS Sailing 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Kiwis damage two wingsails but go 3-1 up in Semi-Final
Top America's Cup Challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a very challenging day on the Great Sound Top America's Cup Challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a very challenging day on the Great Sound, Bermuda, on the second day of Semi-Final racing, suffering damage to two wingsails, and pitch-poling the AC50. The fortunate aspect to the day is that the team scored a come from behind win in the first race of the day
Posted on 6 Jun America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Posted on 6 Jun America's Cup - Top end breeze expected for second day of Semi-Finals
Race Director Iain Murray says he is confident about getting four races away as scheduled Race Director Iain Murray says he is confident about getting four races away as scheduled in the second day of the Semi-Finals of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Regatta. Murray told the morning media briefing that the expectation was for winds averaging 16kts, gusting 21kts at the scheduled start of 2.00pm local time and for these to maybe increase to 18kts average, gusting 21kts an hour later
Posted on 6 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup – The future of sailing
Will the young participants impact the future of the sport? Just ask three of the world’s most decorated sailors. Double Olympic gold medalists Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher masterminded the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup because they saw a gap in the career path for sailing talent.
Posted on 6 Jun Tough start to the semi-finals for British America's Cup team
The first day kicked off on the Great Sound with perfect sailing conditions, the British team were fired up and ready A promising start on the first two legs of race one saw Land Rover BAR matching ETNZ to gate two, but as they rounded the leeward gate they suffered a failure in the wing forcing the team to retire from race one.
Posted on 6 Jun America's Cup - More images from Day 1 of the Semi-Finals
Sail-World was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of racing in the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta. Sail-World was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of racing in the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta. Here's a second gallery of images from the day.
Posted on 6 Jun America's Cup - Images from the first day of the Semi-Finals
Sail-World was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta. Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta. Conditions were ideal for the AC50's and a new speed record was set by Emirates Team New Zealand of 44kts
Posted on 6 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win two points on Semi-Finals Day 1
Emirates Team New Zealand have gone two up in their semi-final against Ben Ainslie Racing, but not in the way they hoped Emirates Team New Zealand have gone two up in their semi-final against Ben Ainslie Racing, but not in the way they hoped. Gear damage that led to the retirement of the British boat in the first race could not be repaired in time for the second encounter, handing the Kiwis both points.
Posted on 6 Jun America's Cup - Day 10 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The Challenger Playoff started today on Great Sound in 15 knots from the southeast. The Challenger Playoff started today on Great Sound in 15 knots from the southeast. The first pairing featured ETNZ against BAR while the second pairing was Artemis vs. Softbank Japan. Each pair was to race two matches today.
Posted on 6 Jun Close competition in Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs
Bermuda presented the four teams contesting the second stage of competition in the 35th America’s Cup with clear skies After Mother Nature put paid to the scheduled first day of Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs action, Bermuda presented the four teams contesting the second stage of competition in the 35th America’s Cup with clear skies, perfect race conditions and good winds. Those conditions helped to produce a day of contrasts, with fantastic competition in one half of the Semi-Final table
Posted on 6 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy