America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand ready to race + Video

Emirates Team New Zealand goes back in the shed - Semi-Final, Day 11 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 6, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team New Zealand goes back in the shed - Semi-Final, Day 11 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 6, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Emirates Team NZ today at 8:30 pmRepairs are also being undertaken to the platform after the damage sustained during the pitchpole at the start of Race 4