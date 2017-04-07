America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand on the pedal power gamble

The peloton settles into its work - Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ The peloton settles into its work - Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

by ACEA Media and Sail-World today at 10:04 pmFive of the teams at the 35th America's Cup don't think so, and Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill re-iterated that point of view at yesterday Opening Media Conference.The other teams have the view that Emirates Team New Zealand took a design risk by using bicycles, rather than more conventional pedestal grinders, to power their America's Cup Class yacht.Although the human legs do have more power than the arms, there were a wide array of factors to consider, and it was not a decision taken lightly as Emirates Team NZ's Mechanical Engineer Tim Meldrum explains.