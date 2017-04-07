Please select your home edition
Ensign - Bavaria C57 April 2017

America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand on the pedal power gamble

by ACEA Media and Sail-World today at 10:04 pm
The peloton settles into its work - Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Is pedal power all that it is really cracked up to be?

Five of the teams at the 35th America's Cup don't think so, and Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill re-iterated that point of view at yesterday Opening Media Conference.

The other teams have the view that Emirates Team New Zealand took a design risk by using bicycles, rather than more conventional pedestal grinders, to power their America's Cup Class yacht.

Although the human legs do have more power than the arms, there were a wide array of factors to consider, and it was not a decision taken lightly as Emirates Team NZ's Mechanical Engineer Tim Meldrum explains.

