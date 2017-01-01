America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand is ready to race - Video
by Sail-World.com NZ today at 4:44 am
It's nearly time to race... The first race of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers is scheduled for May 27.
Emirates Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby looks forward to the start of the 35th America's Cup Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand Skipper Glenn Ashby: 'I am 100% confident we have the right men for the job'
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154101