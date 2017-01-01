Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand is ready to race - Video

by Sail-World.com NZ today at 4:44 am
Emirates Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby looks forward to the start of the 35th America's Cup Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
It's nearly time to race... The first race of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers is scheduled for May 27.

Emirates Team New Zealand Skipper Glenn Ashby: 'I am 100% confident we have the right men for the job'

America's Cup - All teams to race twice in extended Day 1 & 2 schedule
After losing the first day of racing at the 35th America's Cup, the rescheduled series will get underway on Saturday After losing the first day of racing at the 35th America's Cup, the rescheduled series will get underway on Saturday May 27 at 2.00pm (1400hrs) local time and will continue until 5.00pm/1700hrs local time. An 8-12kts westerly breeze is expected for the start of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers. Each team will now race twice a day
Posted today at 12:19 am America's Cup - A look at 30 years of Kiwi Cup history - Video
3News prime time news magazine reviews 30 years of America's Cup involvement by three Kiwi entities 3News prime time news magazine reviews 30 years of America's Cup involvement by three Kiwi entities - New Zealand Challenge, Team New Zealand and Emirates Team New Zealand. Beginning with the 1986/87 Cup in Fremantle through the wins and losses and rebuilds.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand on the pedal power gamble
Other teams at the 35th America's Cup still have the view that Emirates Team NZ took a design risk by using cyclors All the other teams still have the view that Emirates Team NZ took a design risk by using bicycles, rather than more conventional pedestal grinders, to power their AC50. Although the human legs do have more power than the arms, there were a wide array of factors to consider, and it was not a decision taken lightly as Emirates Team NZ's Mechanical Engineer Tim Meldrum explains.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Brits put on Game Face as racing stalled for a day
Strong winds in Bermuda has meant that day one of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers is postponed. Sir Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper remarked: “We are feeling good about starting the competition. It’s been documented that we’ve struggled with straight line speed in some of the practice races and that is something we are working really hard to rectify.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - 12 days of British coverage to be free to air + Video
Georgie Ainslie presents Inside Track which went live a few hours ago from the Land Rover BAR team in Bermuda. BT Sport are making the America's Cup more accessible to watch by broadcasting the first 12 days of live racing from the Qualifiers and the Challenger Play-off semi-finals plus highlights from the Challenger Final and the Match on BT's Freeview channel, BT Sport Showcase HD. In this report Catch Georgie Ainslie presenting Inside Track from Bermuda earlier today.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Extended racing hours to catch up first day's schedule
The strong winds forecast for the first day of racing in the 35th America's Cup have hit the Great Sound in Bermuda, but The strong winds forecast for the first day of racing in the 35th America's Cup have hit the Great Sound in Bermuda, but are less than predicted. But on all three locations monitored by Predictwind.com the wind strength is clearly outside the limits allowed for racing with out the need for the Regatta Director to exercise his discretion to take safety consideration into account.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Late rule change plugs 'Love-tap' redress gap
A late rule change has been implemented in the 35th America's Cup to addressing situations involving damage and redress A late rule change has been implemented in the 35th America's Cup to addressing situations similar to the serious collision on the second day of last Practice Session between Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR, which saw the Kiwi boat taken out of racing for a four day period.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Spithill opens the batting against the Kiwis
There was a change in faces but not in protagonists at the Opening Media Conference for the 35th America's Cup. There was a change in faces but not in protagonists at the Opening Media Conference for the 35th America's Cup. Those who were at the previous America's Cup in San Francisco will not forget the electric-charged tension as Jimmy Spithill sniped at Dean Barker and then watched as the Kiwi media ripped into their team's skipper. The same game resumed in Bermuda. Catch RNZ's Todd Niall's video report.
Posted on 26 May Oracle Team USA's quest for a 'three-peat' begins on Saturday
Oracle Team USA scheduled to open its title defence with race against Groupama Team in LV America’s Cup Qualifiers The two-time defending champion of the America’s Cup, Oracle Team USA, scheduled to open its title defence with a race against Groupama Team France in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Friday, will now need to wait a further day.
Posted on 26 May America's Cup - Images from the final Practice Day on the Great Sound
Several of the America's Cup teams had a last work out on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. Several of the America's Cup teams had a last work out on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. Originally Practice Racing was scheduled with all teams being required to participate. However in the fresh conditions close to the limit allowed for racing, participation was made voluntary, and three teams headed out onto the Great Sound.
Posted on 25 May
