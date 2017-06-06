America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand in action in pitlane + Video
by MyislandhomeBDA/Richard Gladwell today at 3:48 am
Jason Smith of MyislandhomeBDA was outside the fence at the Emirates Team New Zealand base to catch the team working flat out like a true pit crew effecting the first ever racing switch of a wingsail to enable an AC50 (or AC72 for that matter) to come in from the race course, change a wingsail and return to race.
Emirates Team New Zealand - Semi-Final, Day 11 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 6, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
He was then at the base again when the AC50 returned after pitchpoling and damaging the upper part of the second wingsail.
