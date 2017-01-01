America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand confirm monohull for Cup

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 7:34 amA statement issued by the team this evening (NZT) reads:Emirates Team New Zealand can confirm Patrizio Bertelli’s suggestion today that the next America’s Cup will be sailed in high performance monohull yachts.Currently there are a team of designers, lead by Emirates Team New Zealand Design Coordinator Dan Bernasconi working on various exciting monohull concepts which will eventually help shape the AC36 Class Rule.Emirates Team New Zealand have been consulting with a number of potential challengers and there is an overall desire to have a spectacular monohull yacht that will be exciting to match race, but also one that the public and sailors can relate to as a sail boat that really challenges a full crew of professional yachtsman around the race track.Further details of the Protocol for the 36th America’s Cup will be announced at the end of the month.