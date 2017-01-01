Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand blitzes final race

by Richard Gladwell Sail-World.com on 12 Jun
Emirates Team New Zealand crosses the finish line in Race 7 to become the Challenger for the 35th America's Cup Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
To the surprise of few and the relief of many - particularly in the Kiwi nation, Emirates Team New Zealand put away Artemis Racing in the final of the Louis Vuitton Trophy to become the Challenger for the 35th America's Cup.

The Kiwis showed their light weather pace with racing getting away at the second attempt in a southerly breeze of around 8kts.

This was the lightest breeze of the series, and in fact the whole Louis Vuitton regatta, and the question was at last going to be answered as to whether the Kiwis really did have their much vaunted speed edge in the conditions which are predicted for the America's Cup Match.

The short answer is 'Yes'.

But that was not the case in the first attempt at getting a race underway on the Great Sound on the scheduled start time of 2.12pm and in a breeze that had been pipping up to 15kts in the build up to the start.

For a time it looked as if the Kiwis would be in difficulty with the wrong set of boards on again.

However the winds eased back to a more accommodating 8kts as the starting gun fired.

Emirates Team New Zealand's Peter Burling won the start and was first to Mark 1 and led at Mark 2 by 16 seconds.

But on the third beat it all started to fall apart for the New Zealanders as the wind died, and they were unable to foil, suddenly looking very sticky.

Artemis Racing was able to keep foiling and the big disparity in speed enabled Nathan Outteridge to close the gap on his long time 49er competitor and training partner.

An altercation as they approached the windward mark, resulted in the Swedes being handed another penalty, and although they were sailing noticeably faster than the New Zealanders had to drop back on their line to clear the penalty.

Then the wind dropped further and we saw Race Director Iain Murray's comment played out - the AC50 is a dog that won't hunt in winds below 6kts. It is impossible for them to generate enough speed to sail directly downwind. Fortunately there is a 10 minute time limit on a downwind leg, and once this had been exceeded, the race was abandoned and the wind dropped completely.

After a wait of 90 minutes, Race 7 got underway again in similar conditions to the first attempt, and right on the time limit for racing - which has to finish by 5.00pm.

Emirates Team New Zealand won the start, their second of the day, and again led at Mark 1.

There was no catching the Kiwis and the margin steadily increased up hill and down dale with the winning margin being recorded at 56 secs.

That result gave Emirates Team New Zealand their fifth win in the best of nine series and they go forward to be the Challenger for the 35th America's Cup - the third time in the 30 year histor of New Zealand's America's Cup competition that they have been the Challenger in the Match, which begins on Saturday June 17 on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Lancer 40 years

Related Articles

America's Cup - Light airs for Final day of Louis Vuitton Final
Three races are scheduled for the third and final day of the Louis Vuitton Trophy in a light but steady breeze. With three races scheduled for the third and final day of the Louis Vuitton Trophy, Regatta Director Iain Murray is optimistic that racing will take place - despite the light but steady breeze. Racing is scheduled to start at 2.00pm local time, however the racing will get away when the wind is settled and moderately stable in direction.
Posted on 12 Jun America's Cup 35 - Challenger playoff final
Races four, five and six of the Challenger Playoff Final were held today in winds from 16 knots to as little as 11 knots The big factor for the day was that the teams both changed their daggerboards in opposite directions. The Swedes went for the small, high speed boards which are best suited to stronger winds while the Kiwis opted for the bigger low speed, light wind boards. This was probably mostly driven by different weather forecasts.
Posted on 12 Jun America's Cup– Burling brings Kiwis to match point with one-second win
Two hours later, Burling was sitting on match point, holding a 4-2 lead and taking a stranglehold on the series. Two hours later, Burling was sitting on match point, holding a 4-2 lead and taking a stranglehold on the series.
Posted on 12 Jun Emirates take firm grasp on America's Cup Challenger Final
Emirates took the score to 4-2, making tomorrow a must win three from three for Artemis Racing. Emirates took the score to 4-2, making tomorrow a must win three from three for Artemis Racing.
Posted on 12 Jun America's Cup - More images from Day 2 of the Challenger Final
More images from the second day of racing in the Challenger Final for the Louis Vuitton Trophy More images from the second day of racing in the Challenger Final for the Louis Vuitton Trophy - part of the 35th America's Cup
Posted on 12 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand win two more races in Final
Emirates Team New Zealand has moved to match point against Artemis in the Louis Vuitton Challenger Final Emirates Team New Zealand has moved to match point against Artemis in the Louis Vuitton Challenger Final, but not without apologising to their fans for stressing them out with a dramatic climax to Day 2. Holding a big lead coming into the last leg of the third race, a mistake by helmsman Peter Burling almost let the Swedish boat through, before the Kiwis recovered to squeeze over the line just
Posted on 12 Jun America's Cup - Images from the Challenger Final - Day 2
Sail-World was on the Great Sound to catch the action in the second day of racing in the Challenger Finals Sail-World was on the Great Sound to catch the action in the second day of racing in the Challenger Finals - when Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing got just the sort of racing we have been looking forward to for the whole regatta.
Posted on 12 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ on Match Point in Challenger Final
Emirates Team New Zealand is just one race away from winning the Louis Vuitton Trophy Emirates Team New Zealand is just one race away from winning the Louis Vuitton Trophy and going forward as the Challenger to meet Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup Match starting on June 17. However it was not all plain sailing for the Kiwis as rival Artemis Racing (SWE) picked the weather right and her board selection was spot on
Posted on 11 Jun America's Cup - Confused weather expected for Challenger Final - Day 2
After being treated to almost a month of fine weather, the skies have opened in Bermuda After being treated to almost a month of fine weather, the skies have opened in Bermuda as a front passes over the Atlantic archipelago dropping much-needed rain. The downpour was preceded by a spectacular thunderstorm overnight, which provided some relief ahead of the real thing which has hit Bermuda two and a half hours ahead of the race start.
Posted on 11 Jun Emirates Team NZ take the lead at the 35th America's Cup
As the skippers continue to learn and push forward with their boats into the finals the racing just keeps getting better From high speed luffs, to boundary penalties and a man overboard, Emirates managed to win the first race coming from behind with medium boards in light air against Artemis with light air foils.
Posted on 11 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy