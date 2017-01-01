America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand back on the Great Sound
by Sail-World.com today at 12:35 pm
After being forced off the water for several days, Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 returned to the Great Sound, today.
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
As well as having her damage from the second day of Practice Session 5 repaired, several new features have been added.
Certainly she looked impressive in the lighter winds that prevailed today.
