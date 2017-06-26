America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's final week in Bermuda + Video
by Richard Gladwell/MyislandhomeBDA today at 6:36 am
Two new videos from Jason Smith from the final week of the 35th America's Cup and shot at the America's Cup Village and Emirates Team New Zealand's base.
The videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here
TLC for Aotearoa
Emirates Team NZ's AC50 is lifted from the waters for the last time.
Memorable moments during the America's Cup between the Team and fans. :
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 4. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 7 & 8. Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
