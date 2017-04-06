Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's AC50 flies out for Bermuda

by Emirates Team today at 2:41 am
Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand is now officially on its way to Bermuda for the 35th America’s Cup.

New Zealand Aotearoa, the team race boat, has been packed and loaded on the Emirates SkyCargo 747 departing from Auckland’s International Airport today.

From the final day sailing on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf the team has been working methodically breaking down the race boat, the wing sails, and stripping and servicing all of the systems in readiness to freight and subsequently refit onto the boat in Bermuda.



Emirates Team New Zealand COO Kevin Shoebridge explains:

“It really is a precise operation that the guys are running, but it was always going to be. We have had this plan in the pipeline for a good 6 months or so now, so at the end of the day it is just part of our process towards getting to Bermuda to bring the America’s Cup home to New Zealand.”

“But the deployment is on and every day counts, so we need everything go to plan so that we are back testing and sailing on the Great Sound in Bermuda in as little time as possible.”

The operation has been months in the planning from modelling the contents and loading of the aircraft, to getting bespoke racking produced, to physically packing everything onto the Emirates SkyCargo 747 aeroplane.

Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


“We have our ACC race boat, two wing sails, a chase boat, daggerboards, gym equipment, electrics, hydraulics and a huge amount of supplementary equipment which equates to around 42 tonnes of cargo,” explained project manager Martin McElwee.

“All of a sudden we are on our way to Bermuda which is hugely exciting for everyone in the team, especially the three of us; Sean Regan, Chris Salthouse and myself that get to fly with the boat direct to Bermuda.”

Upon arrival in Bermuda the boat will be reassembled at the Emirates Team New Zealand base in the heart of the America’s Cup race village in the Royal Naval Dockyards.

Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Emirates Team New Zealand crew Sean Regan, Martin McElwee and Chris Salthouse with the Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand crew Sean Regan, Martin McElwee and Chris Salthouse with the Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Emirates Sky Cargo 747 lifts off from Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Sky Cargo 747 lifts off from Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand load their America's Cup Class race boat into an Emirates Sky Cargo 747 at Auckland International Airport to fly to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportBandG AUS Triton2 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

America's Cup - SoftBank Team Japan's Nick Holroyd explains foiling
The war of the foils has been raging for years in the America's Cup. The battle that is the America’s Cup may start in 47 days, but make no mistake; the war of the foils has been raging for years. As teams begin to line up with their America’s Cup Class race yachts in Bermuda, the dagger board shapes deployed are coming under increased scrutiny....
Posted on 9 Apr America's Cup - Oracle Team USA capsize AC50
Oracle Team USA capsized its new America’s Cup Class boat during training on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Saturday. Oracle Team USA capsized its new America’s Cup Class boat during training on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Saturday. No crew members were injured and early indications are that damage to the boat is limited. “We flipped over our new America’s Cup Class boat,” said skipper Jimmy Spithill at dockside about an hour after the capsize.
Posted on 9 Apr America's Cup - Encouraging Day 2 win for Artemis Racing over Oracle
Swedish America's Cup Challenger scored an encouraging win over Defender Oracle Team USA in a Practice Race Swedish America's Cup Challenger has recovered well from their dismasting and break up of their test AC45T boat to score an encouraging win over Defender Oracle Team USA in a Practice Race in Bermuda yesterday. Talbot Wilson reporting for the Royal Gazette in Bermuda reports
Posted on 8 Apr Oracle Team USA almost capsized in America's Cup practice racing
America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat. America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA have survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat.
Posted on 7 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing wins on first day of Practice Session
Artemis Racing joined its America’s Cup opponents on the water on Thursday for the start of the second race week. Artemis Racing joined its America’s Cup opponents on the water on Thursday for the start of the second race week. Skipper Nathan Outteridge was excited to be back racing on the team’s America’s Cup Class (ACC) race boat. The racing had an eventful start when Artemis Racing managed to skilfully avoid a power boat which had wrongly driven straight onto the course as the team was rounding Mark 1
Posted on 7 Apr 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup
5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda 5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. The countdown continues to what many experts are predicting could be the greatest America’s Cup in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy international sport.
Posted on 7 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing drop wingsail in test session - Updated
The Swedish America's Cup Challenger Artemis Racing have dropped a wingsail The Swedish America's Cup Challenger Artemis Racing has dropped a wingsail and suffered catastrophic boat damage to their training and test boat in Bermuda today. The wingsail is believed to be a new one and to the AC50 shape and design. Updated with new photo and eye witness report
Posted on 4 Apr America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ concludes sailing program in NZ
After 21 days of sailing in the Hauraki Gulf, Emirates Team New Zealand has lowered its bold red wing sail in New Zealan After 21 days of sailing in the Hauraki Gulf, Emirates Team New Zealand has lowered its bold red wing sail in New Zealand for the final time with the focus immediately shifting to begin disassembling their race boat and get it ready to be packaged up for its Emirates flight to Bermuda.
Posted on 2 Apr America's Cup - Team NZ return fire at Coutts' social media bullets
Emirates Team New Zealand have corrected the allegations made by America's Cup organisers Emirates Team NZ have corrected the allegations made by America's Cup organisers in a media release on Thursday (NZT) over the team's daggerboard use. In the release, replayed by America's Cup Events Authority and Oracle Team USA CEO Sir Russell Coutts on his Facebook page. It was claimed that the Kiwi team had an issue with daggerboards and were using a rule they had not supported to keep sailing
Posted on 2 Apr America's Cup - ACEA spills beans on Kiwi daggerboards
ACEA took the highly unusual step of informing the world that Team NZ damaged two of its daggerboards Skullduggery and spying are alive and well in the America's Cup, and so too apparently is a nasty feud between Emirates Team NZ and the regatta's organizing authority. In a statement explaining changes to the rules governing the extremely technical daggerboards the America's Cup Event Authority took the highly unusual step of informing the world that Team NZ damaged two of its daggerboards
Posted on 1 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy