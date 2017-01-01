Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ wins two more races in 35th Match

by Hamish Hooper, Emirates Team NZ today at 3:09 am
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 2. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 3 & 4. Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Steady as she goes for Emirates Team New Zealand with two more wins over Oracle Team USA putting ETNZ 3-0 up in the first to seven series.

Once again the Kiwi boat was faster right around the track and that speed allied to impeccable tactics and boat-handling proved irresistible.

And despite preparing their boat with different daggerboards today the Americans still had no answer.

But the post-race race words of Jimmy Spithill will sound a warning and serve as a reminder for Emirates Team New Zealand; “We have been here before,” the American skipper said. “It’s not over.”

There’s now a five day gap before racing resumes and Oracle plan to make the most of them.

“Five days, a very important five days,” said Spithill. We must use the days wisely. We’ve got to get faster. That’s pretty obvious.”

Heading into the start of the first race Emirates Team New Zealand knew that Oracle had altered their boat to make it quicker.

But Emirates Team New Zealand was able to live with Oracle Team USA, and after both boats flew to mark 1 almost level the Kiwi yacht found a click more pace to take the lead.

Eleven seconds up by mark 2 the Kiwi boat continued to extend and with the breeze holding more steadily than on day one there was no comeback for the Americans who trailed over the finish line 49” in arrears.

At the start of race two Spithill might have sniffed an opportunity when a mistake on a gybe had the Kiwi boat floundering with the Americans poised to attack.

One again, cool heads prevailed and with the boat up and running properly Emirates Team New Zealand held off Spithill then floored it, forcing the Oracle skipper to acknowledge: ”Their acceleration was pretty impressive off the line.”

Showing the Americans a clean pair of hulls the Kiwis set off on what one commentator called “their most emphatic victory yet.” The winning margin - 1’12.”

Afterwards Spithill said the Oracle team would be working 24 hours shifts using all their resources in every department to find more speed.

Burling’s response: ”We’ve already got a massive list of things we want to work on. We sailed better today but we also made a lot of mistakes and we are a long way from where we want to be.

“And we know if we step back they will catch us.”

Racing resumes on Saturday.

