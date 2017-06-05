America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win two points on Semi-Finals Day 1

Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand

by Hamish Hooper, Emirates Team NZ today at 5:23 amGear damage that led to the retirement of the British boat in the first race could not be repaired in time for the second encounter, handing the Kiwis both points.The battle between Sir Ben Ainslie and Peter Burling had been billed as a potential classic with the British boat expected to drive the action in the start box.Ainslie had warned he’d be the aggressor and he hounded Burling in the duel looking for the hook.But the young Kiwi skipper bobbed and weaved his way to the line to fend off the British attack, keeping his distance to windward.



Ainslie started slightly ahead of Emirates Team New Zealand but Burling simply picked up the pace to overhaul BAR at more than 40 knots and lead by four seconds at mark one.



“We were really pleased with the way we got away in that first race,” said Emirates Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby. “ We had a really good pre-start tussle with those guys and we were pushing the boats to the limit of what you can potentially do and we got the best of them I think.”



Picking up two more seconds at the second mark the Kiwis were in control. But it proved to be academic as gear failure hit the British boat and forced them to retire.







Damage to controls within the wing were unable to be repaired in time for race two forcing BAR to withdraw from the second race handing the Kiwis both points for the day.



‘Obviously we’re really happy to get the two points in the semi-finals but unfortunately not the way we would like to over a wounded opponent,” said Ashby. “ I guess myself as a wing trimmer them having a wing issue is never a pleasant thing.



“Looks like there’s some big breeze coming so we will have to make sure our reliability is sound and that we can actually manage the boat around the track in tomorrow’s conditions.”







The Kiwis had only to start the second race to pocket the point and they’re happy to resume racing against the British tomorrow two up in the first-to-five series.



But with Emirates Team New Zealand honoured to be hosting the King of Spain at their base, they’d like to have had more racing to show him with the King renowned for his sailing knowledge.









If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154360