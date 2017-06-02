Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win two on penultimate day

by Hamish Hooper today at 4:35 pm
02/06/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 2 - Race 08 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. SoftBank Team Japan Copyright: Richard Hodder / Emirates Team New Zealand Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
A double race day in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwis taking on Softbank Team Japan and Groupama Team France on the penultimate day of racing in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers.

Sailing in a perfect 13-15 knot breeze, strong starts and boat speed were the key factors in the Kiwi team dominating both races.

In race one helmsman Peter Burling nailed the start over Dean Barker who was hunting a late hook. But the Japanese boat ended up trailing Emirates Team New Zealand off the line and around mark one.

Emirates Team New Zealand sailed a flawless race, only coming off their foils as they crossed the finish line after extending all the way around the race course.



“The boys sailed a great race it, said Burling. ”We definitely learned a lot last time we sailed in these conditions. We really set things up nicely with that start against Dean who has been one of the strongest starters in the regatta so far. The guys were locked in and pumping hard, so it's good to get that point on the board.”

A similar scenario played out in the second race of the day. Burling locked Frenchman Franck Cammas out at the start, turning down to cross the line in a big puff at the gun and streaking past mark one ten seconds up.

The hapless French had no answer to the sheer pace and control of Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwi boat achieving the first official “perfect” race foiling right around the track for a 100 per cent fly-time to win by 4:06.

Today's two wins take Emirates Team New Zealand to the top of the points table after Oracle Team USA lost their match against Artemis Racing. That’s sets up a tantalising duel between the Kiwis and the Americans for top spot in the qualifiers.

“We try and improve and today we feel like we have improved a little bit. That's what we are here to do,” said Burling. 'You just look at the performance numbers we do every day we get quicker and quicker. The tacks get better, the gybes get better and the modes you can sail get better.'

Related Articles

America's Cup - Day 8 - Bragging Rights and Bonus Points up for grabs
The final day of racing in the Qualifier Round is set to take place today on the Great Sound in Bermuda. The final day of racing in the Qualifier Round is set to take place today on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Four races are scheduled to take place, however the key point is not in who makes the cut for the Play-offs, but in whether the Defender Oracle Team USA will take a one point advantage into the America's Cup Match starting on June 17.
Posted today at 2:56 pm America's Cup - Day 7 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The wind was back today on Great Sound! 15 knots of wind from the South greeted the competitors and four races were held The wind was back today on Great Sound! 15 knots of wind from the South greeted the competitors and four races were held. Different to other days, the wind was steady in both direction and velocity across the course. This made the racing less volatile and relatively tame. All teams were on their high speed boards. In each of the four races, the team that won the start, led the entire way.
Posted today at 7:22 am Groupama Team will not progress to America's Cup Challenger Playoffs
Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today (2nd June) to Emirates Team New Zealand. However, according to Helmsman Franck Cammas, the team will leave with a “smile” on their faces after their final race of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Saturday 3rd June.
Posted today at 6:39 am America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at forecast and the breeze My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and the breeze on the course. We talk about the two sets of foils that each team is allowed to have under the rules, and also how tie breaks will be dealt with at the end of round robin two (at the moment we have three teams each on two points at the bottom of the scores)
Posted today at 5:52 am America's Cup - Pre-race pit stop not enough to save the day
A great effort by the Oracle Team USA shore crew wasn't enough to save a point against Artemis Racing on Friday A great effort by the Oracle Team USA shore crew wasn't enough to save a point against Artemis Racing on Friday at the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.
Posted today at 5:38 am America's Cup - Champion has second race loss on Day 7 of Qualifiers
On Bermuda's Great Sound, on Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers it was more than lucky for Emirates Team NZ The number '7' is lucky for some. On Bermuda's Great Sound, on Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers it was more than lucky for Emirates Team New Zealand, winning two races in fine style and going to the top of the points table. The America's Cup Champion Oracle Team USA broke a rudder while training, on the Great Sound, and had to hurriedly return to the team's base in the Royal Dockyard,
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - Champagne conditions for Day 7 of the Qualifiers.
Racing is all set to start on time on the Great Sound in what can only be described as champagne conditions Racing is all set to start on time on the Great Sound in what can only be described as champagne conditions a 13-18kt SW wind blowing down the Great Sound. These are conditions when a new top speed for the AC50's is likely to be set by the crew
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - Day 6 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Four races were held at the very bottom of the wind range today on Great Sound. Four races were held at the very bottom of the wind range today on Great Sound. The wind speed topped out at seven knots while six knots is the minimum windspeed for racing as stipulated in the rules. All boats struggled to keep the boats foiling, some more than others. After first three races, it was clear that French and BAR were struggling most and this made fourth race of day most compelling.
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - More images from Day 6 of the Qualifiers
Second gallery of images from Day 6 of the Qualifier Round of the 35th America's Cup - two more days racing remain. Second gallery of images from Day 6 of the Qualifier Round of the 35th America's Cup - two more days racing remain.
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and breeze My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and the breeze on the course. We talk about the two sets of foils that each team is allowed to have under the rules, and also how tie breaks will be dealt with at the end of round robin two (at the moment we have three teams each on two points at the bottom of the scores).
Posted on 2 Jun
