Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 50 Years

America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win 28 day sailing blackout

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/NZ today at 8:15 am
Emirates Team NZ and all teams will be subject to a 28 day period ashore for their AC50 yachts. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
In a deal, apparently brokered by the anonymous Arbitration Panel, the Protocol for the 35th America's Cup has been modified to institute a 28 day blackout sailing period, beginning January 9, 2017.

The move follows a Hearing by the as yet unnamed Arbitration Panel for the 35th America's Cup, over the removal of the sailing of the America's Cup Qualifiers from New Zealand. Australian Sailing President Matt Allen is believed to be a member of the Panel, the chairman has to be an Arbitrator with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Decision by the Arbitration Panel has yet to be formally announced but has come down heavily on the side of Emirates Team New Zealand.

There has been no word on the decision on the remedies to be imposed by the Arbitration Panel to redress the losses suffered by Emirates Team New Zealand and others involved in the reallocation of the Qualifier regatta to Bermuda because of the team's support for the stand taken by former Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa, over the changes of the America's Cup class from an AC62 to an AC50 in late March 2015.

Then America's Cup Commissioner General Harvey Schiller took the action to remove the Qualifier Series previously allocated to Auckland, causing Emirates Team New Zealand to lose NZ Government financial support for the team and the Qualifier Series. The team, who have twice won and have competed in eight America's Cup campaigns also suffered sustained substantial damage to their credibility as a result of the moves, affecting their opportunities to raise sponsorship and investment funding.

Emirates Team New Zealand announced their intention to take the issue to then yet to be empanelled Arbitration Panel soon after the removal of the Qualifiers. Emirates Team NZ CEO, Grant Dalton claimed at the time that the move to change the America's Cup class to the smaller AC50 was linked to a deal to move the Qualifiers to Bermuda. Three of the five Challengers voted for the change to the AC50, with Emirates Team NZ and Luna Rossa being against. Defender Oracle Team USA approved of the change.

Before the Arbitration Panel Hearing, a year later, a draconian change was made the Protocol prohibiting the discussion of any matter before the Arbitration Panel - or even that a team was referring a matter to the three man Panel.



That loss of a major sponsor triggered a substantial financial and organisational restructuring of the New Zealand team, as well as disrupting plans to launch and build up in New Zealand for the Qualifier Series before four Challenger teams shipped to Bermuda for the Pay-offs and remainder of the America's Cup Regatta.

With Luna Rossa out of the 2017 America's Cup equation, the remainder of the teams have set up base in Bermuda.

Emirates Team New Zealand will lose substantial sailing time shipping to Bermuda, once their AC50 is launched in Auckland as per the original schedule.

The latest development is a Protocol Change agreed to by all the teams, and institutes 'a blackout period of twenty-eight (28) consecutive days shall be taken by each Competitor, which period must begin on or after 9 January 2017 and must end prior to the first scheduled race day of the America’s Cup Qualifiers.

'Each Competitor shall nominate its own blackout period by advising the dates to the Regatta Director prior to the commencement of that Competitor’s nominated blackout period.'

During the blackout period, a competitor cannot sail its AC50 yacht but may undertake work on the teams Challenger/Defender.

The teams may also use AC50 components on their AC45S test platforms during the Blackout Period.

While Emirates Team NZ have agreed to the change, they will still suffer significant disadvantage in that their 28 day period will be taken from the time their AC50 is decommissioned in Auckland and re-commissioned in Bermuda.

Additionally, they are believed to be using some parts from their AC45S test platform on the AC50 - and will not be able to sail their AC45S either.

The Blackout is a compromise that appears to have been hammered out between the teams, rather than wait for a decision from the Arbitration Panel which could have been longer or shorter than the 28 day period, and could also have included a complete sailing ban on AC45S platforms as well as keeping the AC50's ashore.

There has been no word of the financial compensation that is expected to be awarded to the team as a result of the actions taken by General Schiller in his capacity as Commercial Commissioner for America's Cup Events Authority, the events organisation, and marketing arm of America's Cup Defender Golden Gate Yacht Club.

The financial cost to the team has never been spelled out - but is believed to be in the vicinity of $25million. The NZ Government invested $37million in the NZ team for the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco.

General Schiller resigned his position soon after the Arbitration Panel Hearing in London in July 2016. The timing of Schiller's exit was claimed to be completely co-incidental and unrelated to his signing of an agreement awarding the Qualifier Series to Auckland, the agreement is believed to have been signed by General Schiller on February 28, 2015.

Due to an omission in the announcement of training dates between teams sailing in the Qualifier Venue in Bermuda, in addition to the 28 day Blackout, the teams will not be able to compete against each other at all in the build up to the America's Cup Qualifiers starting on May 27, 2017. The wording of the Protocol on this issue would tend to indicate that Oracle Team USA and Softbank Team Japan, or any other team, could no longer collaborate on their development and design programs either on top of the new Blackout provisions.

The Protocol only allows teams to 'sail or test an AC Class Yacht in a coordinated manner with another Competitor' in the venue of the Qualifiers according to a date schedule that was supposed to have been published by the Commercial Commissioner a year before the start of the Qualifiers. No such publication has been made, bringing an apparent end to the conjoined campaigns, once their AC50's have been launched.

Top portion of the Agreement claimed to have been signed between Team New Zealand and the America’s Cup Events Authority to host the Qualifiers in Auckland
Top portion of the Agreement claimed to have been signed between Team New Zealand and the America’s Cup Events Authority to host the Qualifiers in Auckland



Signatures section of the Agreement claimed to have been signed between Team New Zealand and the America’s Cup Events Authority to host the Qualifiers in Auckland
Signatures section of the Agreement claimed to have been signed between Team New Zealand and the America’s Cup Events Authority to host the Qualifiers in Auckland

Musto 2016 660x82 2Pantaenius - Fixed ValueSail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

America’s Cup accelerating into 2017
The oldest trophy in int'l sport and a competition that will see six teams fighting it out on Bermuda’s Great Sound 2017 is the year of the 35th America’s Cup. The oldest trophy in international sport and a competition that will see six teams fighting it out on Bermuda’s Great Sound for the ultimate prize in sailing, and, arguably, the hardest trophy to win in sport.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 America's Cup - Oracle Team USA on the significance of a botched tack
Softbank Team Japan were the first of the America's Cup teams to perform a successful foiling tack in their AC45S. In this video from Oracle Team USA, the team traces the history of the foiling tack and claim that a missed foiling tack could be the difference between winning an America's Cup race - same as a missed foiling gybe had major repercussions in the 34th America's Cup sailed in AC72's.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 America's Cup - Kiwis put some coaching spine into team
Over the past two weeks Emirates Team NZ has announced the signing of two members to join their non-sailing team Over the past two weeks Emirates Team New Zealand has announced the signing of two members to join their non-sailing team. The roles of each have not been clearly spelled out in media releases. Both have represented New Zealand at Olympic level and in that regard come from a common heritage with several members of the Emirates Team Team NZ sailing crew.
Posted on 24 Dec 2016 America's Cup - Rod Davis returns to sharpen Kiwi Match-racing skills
Long time Team New Zealand coach Rod Davis has rejoined Emirates Team New Zealand as Match Race Coach Long time Team New Zealand coach Rod Davis has rejoined Emirates Team New Zealand as Match Race Coach as the team transitions from testing to training in the coming months in preparation for America's Cup racing in Bermuda starting on May 27, 2017. Davis left Emirates Team New Zealand in August 2014, after ten years with the team, saying that it was time for a change.
Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Oracle Team USA - Tech Tuesday - science of the sails on an AC50
Oracle Team USA's JB Braun presents a very interesting look at the design issues surrounding sail-design for the AC50 Oracle Team USA's JB Braun presents a very interesting look at the design issues surrounding sail-design for the AC50 class and wingsailed multihulls, using graphics and video plus expert commentary. There is plenty that is relevant to general sail design, and also an explanation of how the endplate effect works with the pod on the AC50, plus how the sail designers get a jib to get flatter.
Posted on 13 Dec 2016 America's Cup - More retrospective rule changes split Challengers
The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting believed to have been held in Fukuoka at the time of the America's Cup World Series held in the City. One of the retrospective rule changes gives clear advantage to competitors who have opted to adopt the risky strategy of designing and developing light air and heavy air foiling daggerboards for the
Posted on 13 Dec 2016 America's Cup 2017 - Tickets on sale now
Tickets are on sale now at America’s Cup website for greatest race on water, 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda Tickets are on sale now at America’s Cup website for the greatest race on water, the 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May until 27th June 2017. A full range of tickets are available to suit every need, whether it’s for access to the America’s Cup Village, seats in the grandstand, access to the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar, VIP hospitality at the Longtail Lounge
Posted on 10 Dec 2016 2017 America's Cup tickets will go on sale on 9th December
Six teams, representing USA, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, France, Sweden, will race incredible hydrofoiling yachts The six teams, representing the USA, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, France and Sweden, will race incredible hydrofoiling yachts on a stadium-style racecourse on Bermuda’s Great Sound which will make the events in Bermuda among the hottest tickets in world sport in 2017.
Posted on 6 Dec 2016 America's Cup - Land Rover BAR part-transition to Bermuda
The team now start the transition of sailing operations from Portsmouth to Bermuda. The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series is over and Land Rover BAR have two vital bonus points forward into the next stage of the competition for the 35th America’s Cup. The team now start the transition of sailing operations from Portsmouth to Bermuda. About fifty per cent of the team will move to Bermuda
Posted on 5 Dec 2016 America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Hobie Wave Race to be held in Bermuda
Teams from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Sweden will race in Bermuda. Hobie has provided Waves for the use of school-aged kids in Bermuda, New York, Chicago, and Toulon. The kids see the America’s Cup boats and then the Hobie Wave and instantly get the connection.
Posted on 5 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy