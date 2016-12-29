America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win 28 day sailing blackout

Emirates Team NZ and all teams will be subject to a 28 day period ashore for their AC50 yachts.

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/NZ today at 8:15 amThe move follows a Hearing by the as yet unnamed Arbitration Panel for the 35th America's Cup, over the removal of the sailing of the America's Cup Qualifiers from New Zealand. Australian Sailing President Matt Allen is believed to be a member of the Panel, the chairman has to be an Arbitrator with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.The Decision by the Arbitration Panel has yet to be formally announced but has come down heavily on the side of Emirates Team New Zealand.There has been no word on the decision on the remedies to be imposed by the Arbitration Panel to redress the losses suffered by Emirates Team New Zealand and others involved in the reallocation of the Qualifier regatta to Bermuda because of the team's support for the stand taken by former Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa, over the changes of the America's Cup class from an AC62 to an AC50 in late March 2015.Then America's Cup Commissioner General Harvey Schiller took the action to remove the Qualifier Series previously allocated to Auckland, causing Emirates Team New Zealand to lose NZ Government financial support for the team and the Qualifier Series. The team, who have twice won and have competed in eight America's Cup campaigns also suffered sustained substantial damage to their credibility as a result of the moves, affecting their opportunities to raise sponsorship and investment funding.Emirates Team New Zealand announced their intention to take the issue to then yet to be empanelled Arbitration Panel soon after the removal of the Qualifiers. Emirates Team NZ CEO, Grant Dalton claimed at the time that the move to change the America's Cup class to the smaller AC50 was linked to a deal to move the Qualifiers to Bermuda. Three of the five Challengers voted for the change to the AC50, with Emirates Team NZ and Luna Rossa being against. Defender Oracle Team USA approved of the change.Before the Arbitration Panel Hearing, a year later, a draconian change was made the Protocol prohibiting the discussion of any matter before the Arbitration Panel - or even that a team was referring a matter to the three man Panel.That loss of a major sponsor triggered a substantial financial and organisational restructuring of the New Zealand team, as well as disrupting plans to launch and build up in New Zealand for the Qualifier Series before four Challenger teams shipped to Bermuda for the Pay-offs and remainder of the America's Cup Regatta.With Luna Rossa out of the 2017 America's Cup equation, the remainder of the teams have set up base in Bermuda.Emirates Team New Zealand will lose substantial sailing time shipping to Bermuda, once their AC50 is launched in Auckland as per the original schedule.The latest development is a Protocol Change agreed to by all the teams, and institutes 'a blackout period of twenty-eight (28) consecutive days shall be taken by each Competitor, which period must begin on or after 9 January 2017 and must end prior to the first scheduled race day of the America’s Cup Qualifiers.'Each Competitor shall nominate its own blackout period by advising the dates to the Regatta Director prior to the commencement of that Competitor’s nominated blackout period.'During the blackout period, a competitor cannot sail its AC50 yacht but may undertake work on the teams Challenger/Defender.The teams may also use AC50 components on their AC45S test platforms during the Blackout Period.While Emirates Team NZ have agreed to the change, they will still suffer significant disadvantage in that their 28 day period will be taken from the time their AC50 is decommissioned in Auckland and re-commissioned in Bermuda.Additionally, they are believed to be using some parts from their AC45S test platform on the AC50 - and will not be able to sail their AC45S either.The Blackout is a compromise that appears to have been hammered out between the teams, rather than wait for a decision from the Arbitration Panel which could have been longer or shorter than the 28 day period, and could also have included a complete sailing ban on AC45S platforms as well as keeping the AC50's ashore.There has been no word of the financial compensation that is expected to be awarded to the team as a result of the actions taken by General Schiller in his capacity as Commercial Commissioner for America's Cup Events Authority, the events organisation, and marketing arm of America's Cup Defender Golden Gate Yacht Club.The financial cost to the team has never been spelled out - but is believed to be in the vicinity of $25million. The NZ Government invested $37million in the NZ team for the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco.General Schiller resigned his position soon after the Arbitration Panel Hearing in London in July 2016. The timing of Schiller's exit was claimed to be completely co-incidental and unrelated to his signing of an agreement awarding the Qualifier Series to Auckland, the agreement is believed to have been signed by General Schiller on February 28, 2015.Due to an omission in the announcement of training dates between teams sailing in the Qualifier Venue in Bermuda, in addition to the 28 day Blackout, the teams will not be able to compete against each other at all in the build up to the America's Cup Qualifiers starting on May 27, 2017. The wording of the Protocol on this issue would tend to indicate that Oracle Team USA and Softbank Team Japan, or any other team, could no longer collaborate on their development and design programs either on top of the new Blackout provisions.The Protocol only allows teams to 'sail or test an AC Class Yacht in a coordinated manner with another Competitor' in the venue of the Qualifiers according to a date schedule that was supposed to have been published by the Commercial Commissioner a year before the start of the Qualifiers. No such publication has been made, bringing an apparent end to the conjoined campaigns, once their AC50's have been launched.







