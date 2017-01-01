Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ score two wins but plenty to improve

by Hamish Hooper, Emirates Team NZ today at 2:18 pm
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 1. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 1 & 2. Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand had a perfect start to the America’s Cup match with two wins over Oracle Team USA, but they’re kicking themselves for a far from perfect performance overall.

The most pleasing aspect for the Kiwis was the speed of their boat in the light conditions of seven to ten knots, Aotearoa New Zealand consistently quicker than the Americans.

Emirates Team New Zealand Skipper Glenn Ashby was quick to highlight they had plenty to improve and work on over the next 10 days if the team are to be ultimately successful.

“It was such a tricky day for both teams, we made a few human errors with our boat handling that we need to work on and address.” said Ashby
“These guys are only going to get stronger, so we need to also. This is not going to be anything less that a huge battle we are expecting.”

Perhaps the unexpected strength today was the superb starting by Emirates Team New Zealand twice getting the better of rival Jimmy Spithill.



It was the start which set up victory in race one, Emirates Team New Zealand driving Spithill over the line early with Oracle penalised. Helmsman Peter Burling then compounded the penalty by further slowing down the American boat before foiling away to build a huge lead.

But the light winds also made for very tricky conditions which produced a heart-stopping moment for the Kiwis when they ran out of breeze and sank off the foils with the finish in sight.

As the Americans charged in the Kiwi boat gradually recovered, rising out of the water and sprinting to the line for a 30” win. Burling, though, far from satisfied.

“There are so many things we can work on and improve on,” he said. “But we’re really happy to win with so many errors around the race track and really happy with the speed.”

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 1. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 1 & 2. © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 1. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 1 & 2. © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


For race two Emirates Team New Zealand again led around mark one.

The margin blew out once more and at one stage Emirates Team New Zealand were ahead by 1’35”, only to see the Americans find pressure and storm back to close within three seconds at mark five.

With the cyclors working overtime to produce more oil pressure the kiwi’s were able to pull off a series of manouevres which allowed them to hold its slender lead. The Americans then had a bad gybe which sat them in the water, while the Kiwi boat lifted away again to win by 1’28”.

Skipper Glenn Ashby praised the work of the cyclors: ”It was a massive effort on the hydro. The shifty, puffy conditions meant huge movements of the dagger-boards and wing. We never stopped trimming and the boys got an absolute flogging.”

The team will now be reviewing their performance to try and iron out mistakes, both skipper and helmsman saying they'd got plenty to ponder after today.

“We’re under no illusions that we’ve got a lot of hard work going forward,” said Burling.” And we’re under no illusions the other guys are not going to give us a break.”

Having started the day on minus one, Emirates Team New Zealand are one up in the first to seven series. There are two more races scheduled for tomorrow with similar light conditions forecast.

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 1. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 1 & 2. © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 1. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 1 & 2. © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 1. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 1 & 2. © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 1. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 1 & 2. © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand

Related Articles

America's Cup - J-Class on Parade on the Great Sound
The J-class fleet stage an exhibition sail on the Great Sound today. The J-class fleet stage an exhibition sail on the Great Sound today. The J-Class were used in the America's Cup from 1930 to 1937 - now ten of the large yachts gave been massively restored - making a magnificent sight when they gather as a fleet and race together.
Posted today at 4:43 am America's Cup - Images from Race 1 and 2
Emirates Team New Zealand got off to a flying start on Day 1 of the 35th America's Cup Emirates Team New Zealand got off to a flying start on Day 1 of the 35th America's Cup, taking two wins from the twoi races sailed. Sail-World was on the Great Sound and filed this gallery of images from the day.
Posted today at 4:32 am America's Cup - Finals Day 1 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The first two races of America’s Cup 35 were held today on Great Sound in Bermuda. The first two races of America’s Cup 35 were held today on Great Sound in Bermuda. The conditions were on the lighter side of the spectrum with east winds at eight knots. This meant that the wind was blowing over the island before landing on the race course, which made for a few big wind shifts.
Posted today at 2:47 am America's Cup Match - Day 1 action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 1. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 1.
Posted today at 2:18 am America’s Cup - Oracle Team USA looking for bounce back on Sunday
The first day of the 35th America’s Cup match in Bermuda was a challenging one for Oracle Team USA The first day of the 35th America’s Cup match in Bermuda was a challenging one for Oracle Team USA who trail one - zero on the scorecard.
Posted today at 2:06 am America's Cup - Advantage Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand
It is advantage Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand at the end of day one of the America’s Cup Match It is advantage Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand at the end of day one of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton. The Kiwi Challengers to Jimmy Spithill’s Oracle Team USA took back-to-back victories in the first two races of the final stage of the 35th America’s Cup, putting them into a one - zero lead over the Defenders of the ‘Auld Mug’ at the end of day one
Posted today at 1:48 am America's Cup Finals - Opening day action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from opening day. Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from opening day.
Posted today at 1:25 am Interviews with Spithill and Burling after day one, and a photobomb
Highlight today was getting bit of banter caught on film as Peter Burling photo bombed my interview with James Spithill With the Burling and Spithill. The highlight today was getting a bit of banter caught on film as Peter Burling photo bombed my interview with James Spithill indicating two wins. Neither helm wanted to talk too much about the details of the racing as it is such early days, but we still covered the crux of the racing and where each team messed up.
Posted today at 1:05 am America's Cup - Kiwis revel in light breeze to score two wins on Day 1
Emirates Team NZ opened their America's Cup account on the Great Sound, banking two wins from the first two races Emirates Team New Zealand opened their America's Cup account on the Great Sound, Bermuda banking two wins from the first two races. Conditions were at the light end of the scale - similar to the final race of the Challenger Finals where Emirates Team New Zealand showed their transoms to the Swedish Challenger, winning by almost a minute and taking the series.
Posted on 17 Jun America's Cup - Lighter winds expected for first two days of Match
Light to moderate winds are expected for the opening of the 35th Match for the America's Cup Light to moderate winds are expected for the opening of the 35th Match for the America's Cup which gets underway at 2.12pm on the Great Sound Bermuda. The official forecast has the breeze at 10-14kts.
Posted on 17 Jun
