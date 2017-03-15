America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ say they have learned 2013 lessons

- Emirates Team New Zealand sailing their AC50 on the Waitemata harbour Emirates Team New Zealand - Emirates Team New Zealand sailing their AC50 on the Waitemata harbour Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com

by Duncan Johnston, Stuff.co.nz on 18 MarThe Kiwi syndicate are adamant they have learned from the painful lessons of the 2013 regatta in San Francisco where they pioneered foiling but ran out of development and were slowly but surely overhauled by Oracle Team USA in the most dramatic final in the long history of the cup.A month after launching their radical pedal-powered 50-foot catamaran, ideas and systems are being constantly tweaked by Team New Zealand in testing and training on Aucklands Waitemata Harbour.For the full story click here





