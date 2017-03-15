America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ say they have learned 2013 lessons
by Duncan Johnston, Stuff.co.nz on 18 Mar
Time is the enemy of Team New Zealand as much as the prying eyes of five America's Cup rivals as they countdown to what they expect to be 'brutal' racing in Bermuda.
- Emirates Team New Zealand sailing their AC50 on the Waitemata harbour Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
The Kiwi syndicate are adamant they have learned from the painful lessons of the 2013 regatta in San Francisco where they pioneered foiling but ran out of development and were slowly but surely overhauled by Oracle Team USA in the most dramatic final in the long history of the cup.
A month after launching their radical pedal-powered 50-foot catamaran, ideas and systems are being constantly tweaked by Team New Zealand in testing and training on Aucklands Waitemata Harbour.
For the full story click here
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152491