America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ sailing in 25kt winds on Waitemata

Passing Bean Rock - Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 15, 2017

by Richard Gladwell today at 1:00 amThe team set off about noon with winds being recorded at Bean Rock as averaging 19kts and gusting 25kts.The team turned on a spectacular show for spectators - particularly the tourist group aboard one of the Sail NZ IACC boats from the monohull era.Winds eased later in the afternoon. There were no nose-dives on the run down the harbour.(Apologies for the quality of some the images - shooting high speed boats from long distance.)













































































