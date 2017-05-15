America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand damaged in Start collision

Emirates Team New Zealand sailing in Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda ACEA / Ricardo Pinto Emirates Team New Zealand sailing in Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 10:02 pmSail-World was told from Bermuda sources that the damage was significant, and prevented the team continue in the race against Land Rover BAR.Today was the second session of Practice Racing in Bermuda. Emirates Team New Zealand was forced out of the racing yesterday when they broke one of their older rudders in the fresh conditions. They were not intending to use that rudder in racing and have new foils being prepared in the shed. They fitted another old replacement and continues to train on the Great Sound.Two other top teams, Oracle Racing and Artemis Racing, also suffered damage during the second day of the Practice Session and withdrew from further participation on the day.In the rest of the racing Emirates Team New Zealand was described as being very fast in the conditions 10-15kts.A few weeks ago the possibility that one of the teams would attempt to take out Emirates Team New Zealand were raised, as there is not the possibility of substituting boats in the series as each team is limited to just one AC50.Full report to follow when more information comes to hand.