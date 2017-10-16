America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ on the water in Bermuda

by Emirates Team on 17 AprYesterday some of the new arrivals ventured out on Bermuda's Great Sound for a look at the venue and sailing water.Ray Davies: 'On a day like today, it's as good as it gets. Perfectly flat water, not a cloud in the sky, 12- 14 knots ... It's a glamour!'The length of the Great Sound is approximately the same as the inner Waitemata Harbour (from the Harbour Bridge to North Head and about as wide but not free from headlands. The sailing area is a lagoon formed by a limestone archipelago 650nm out into the Atlantic Ocean. During the Ice Age the whole are was above water and formed a single island, now it comprises a zone of over 180 islands.

