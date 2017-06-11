America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ on Match Point in Challenger Final

Emirates Team NZ - Challenger Finals - America's Cup 2017, June 11, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell Emirates Team NZ - Challenger Finals - America's Cup 2017, June 11, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154516

by Richard Gladwell Sail-World.com/nz today at 9:40 pmHowever it was not all plain sailing for the Kiwis as rival Artemis Racing (SWE) picked the weather right and her board selection was spot on as the wind cracked in at around 17kts, when most had been expecting a lot less, and Emirates Team NZ was wearing what are allegedly her lighter air daggerboards.The start of the first race was called as even, although Artemis Racing skipper Nathan Outteridge claimed at the post-match media conference that they had won the last six starts.Helmsman of Emirates Team New Zealand, Peter Burling's response was that their objective was to get to Mark 2 at the end of the first two legs in good shape and then start attacking on the wind.That is basically how all three races played out.The problem for the Kiwis being that they were unable to break through the Swede's cover in the first race and the Outteridge and his crew slowly extended all the way around the three lap course.However the Kiwis were able to soften up Artemis Racing by engaging in tacking duels on the windward beats, with Emirates Team NZ using their cyclors power to try and engage - but Artemis was having none of it and kept a loose cover only.In the second and third races, both boats appeared to suffer hydraulic issues, with the Swedes admitting to a button that had leaked water during the heavy rain earlier in the day and it kept engaging at all the wrong moments.Emirates Team NZ had support crew aboard between the first two races working in the wingsail trimmer's cockpit.In Races 2 and 3 Emirates Team New Zealand looked set for easy wins after getting control in the first beat.Artemis Racing gave up in Race 2 preferring to resolve their electrical issues for the final race.In Race 3, Emirates Team New Zealand looked to have a comfortable lead, but claimed they misjudged a gybe angle, letting Artemis Racing have a sniff of victory, but the Kiwis recovered to hold a fast finishing Artemis out by just 1.3secs and went 4-2 in the series which is first to win five races.Lighter winds are forecast for the final day tomorrow.