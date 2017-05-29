Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ hunt down Artemis Racing on Day 4

by Hamish Hooper, Emirates Team on 30 May
30/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 2 - Race 01 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Artemis (SWE) Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
The most anticipated race of the 35th America’s Cup so far was the rematch of the previous days epic battle between Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand.

Emirates Team New Zealand started with port entry taking the action deep into the start box. But high above the pin-end layline both boats were early and had to slow the action. Then a late burst of acceleration from the two yachts saw Artemis get a slight jump off the line, and with space up to windward the Swedes rolled over the red and black boat.

Racing neck and neck, Emirates Team New Zealand showed a click more speed on the first downwind run to the bottom mark charging at Artemis Racing. But in an attempted luff when overlapped the Kiwis took a spectacular nosedive which halted their charge and left them trailing by over 20 seconds at the bottom mark. The Kiwis now with plenty of work to do to reel the Swedes in.

“We fought back into it on that first run,” said Helmsman Peter Burling.

“It was a close call with that luff, but we just had to keep going and battle back.”

30/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers <br /> Round Robin 2 - Race 01 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Artemis (SWE) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
30/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 2 - Race 01 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Artemis (SWE) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


Emirates Team New Zealand were clocked at over 30 knots upwind at times, but Artemis managed to tack on top of the kiwis on the right hand layline into the gate to hold the advantage. However, Burling and his crew were steadily eating into the deficit, rounding just three seconds behind at Mark 3.

Artemis made gains on the downwind,sailing deeper and rounding ahead again. But with Emirates Team New Zealand were now breathing down their necks looking to hunt them down on the final upwind.

The key moment of the race came with the final cross at the top of the course. Emirates Team New Zealand picked the perfect layline to Mark 5 and headed in with starboard right of way. Artemis, on port, attempted a cross that was marginal at best with Burling having to take sharp avoiding action.

30/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers <br /> Round Robin 2 - Race 01 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Artemis (SWE) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
30/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 2 - Race 01 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Artemis (SWE) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


The kiwis duly protested and Artemis were penalised. It was academic anyway as the Swedes couldn’t lay the top mark and had to make an extra tack. Meanwhile the Kiwis still managed to lay the mark and rocketed off to the finish line leaving the Swedes floundering.

“We were showing good upwind speed and we knew we were going to have a chance to have a piece of them if we could do a good tack. They kept on going to try to get the cross because they knew they needed to make that gate.” said foil trimmer Blair Tuke.

30/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers <br /> Round Robin 2 - Race 01 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Artemis (SWE) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
30/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 2 - Race 01 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Artemis (SWE) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


“From 100 or metres or so out it was pretty obvious they weren't going to make it and we wanted to make that one stick so we took it close in the cross. That made it hard to control the boat, but we still managed to make it around the mark in one.”

The winning margin for Emirates Team New Zealand was 1’31”, notching up their fifth win of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers.

Tomorrow Emirates Team New Zealand face Ben Ainslie Racing

30/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers <br /> Round Robin 2 - Race 01 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Artemis (SWE) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
30/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 2 - Race 01 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Artemis (SWE) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand






Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsPantaenius - Worldwide SupportInsun - AC Program

Related Articles

Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Pathway to professional sailing
Axelsson is one of two graduates (along with Volvo Ocean Race winner Luke Parkinson of Australia) on Artemis Racing team When the first regatta was launched on San Francisco Bay in 2013, Sport Directors Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher had a clear goal: to find the world’s best young sailors, introduce them to the type of big-boat competition seen in elite racing
Posted on 30 May Louis Vuitton America's Cup– More Day 2 action shots by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 30 May Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers –Day 2 images by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 30 May America's Cup - Second error by Umpires, and must wins for Artemis
America's Cup Chief Umpire, Richard Slater admitted that there had been a signalling error of starting penalty At this morning's media briefing held daily by the Race Director Iain Murray and Chief Umpire Richard Slater, the questions flew regarding yesterday's surprise admission by the Chief Umpire that an error had been made, but that the win to Emirates Team New Zealand would stand.
Posted on 30 May America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 action-shots by Ricardo Pinto
Ricardo Pinto was in air at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 3. Photographer Ricardo Pinto was in air at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 3.
Posted on 30 May America's Cup - QRR 1 images by Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
Studio Borlenghi-Gattini provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 1. Studio Borlenghi-Gattini provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 1.
Posted on 30 May America's Cup - Day 3 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Final three races of Round Robin 1 held today on Great Sound. The conditions were a bit windier than the first two days The final three races of Round Robin 1 were held today on Great Sound. The conditions were a bit windier than the first two days and the surprises kept coming.
Posted on 30 May America's Cup - Day 3 - Nic Douglass reports from Bermuda
Artemis Racing penalty in R14 vs Emirates Team New Zealand given in error but result stands... Artemis Racing penalty in R14 vs Emirates Team New Zealand given in error but result stands... Today with Nathan Outteridge of Artemis Racing on the epic race between Sweden and Emirates Team New Zealand plus talking right through the penalty.
Posted on 30 May America's Cup - Iain Murray on today - 29 May 2017
Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a review on what we can expect as the teams move into their higher wind range Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a review on what we can expect as the teams move into their higher wind range today, and on what speeds we can expect the boats to reach.
Posted on 30 May America's Cup - Umpire error makes Cup history on Day 3
Today was a signal moment in America's Cup history. Today was a signal moment in America's Cup history. For the first time in 166 years, an official voluntarily admitted making a mistake! Chief Umpire Richard Slater made the historic admission a couple of hours after racing had concluded
Posted on 30 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy