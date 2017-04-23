America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ has first sail in Bermuda + Video

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com on 22 AprThe team, the last to arrive in Bermuda, returned to their base in the Royal Dockyard around 7.15pm local time (1015am NZT).'It's a huge day for us', said Emirates Team NZ COO, Kevin Shoebridge. It is the first day sailing in Bermuda, which is the accumulation of years of work. To be finally here, at the venue, with our race boat is a very memorable occasion, for sure.'The sail appeared to go well with no sign of major mishap. The team arrived back at their base in fading light and with the other teams off the water. However the New Zealand team had the pleasure of being accompanied by a fleet of camera laden spy boats from the other teams, with most getting their first look at the Kiwi team and their cycling grinders.The six man crew didn't disappoint the attendant multitude, pulling off two foiling tacks in their first ten minutes of sailing in a 7.5-10kt average windspeed gusting to 15kts.'It was a fantastic push by the guys to get on the water', said skipper Glenn Ashby. 'Being able to get out and crack off a couple of foiling tacks just after commissioning, was just fantastic. I'm very, very happy from my side, ' he added.The team last sailed their AC50 in New Zealand on March 28, and have been off the water for 25 days, decommissioning the AC50, flying to Bermuda, and then reassembling the AC50 in Bermuda, with the shore team working some very long hours.More details and images as they come to hand.

























