America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ complete tour of main centres

Grant Dalton holds the America's Cup to the huge Dunedin crowd Emirates Team New Zealand Grant Dalton holds the America's Cup to the huge Dunedin crowd Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 1:37 pmWith New Zealand currently being lashed by the worst storm of the winter temperatures were around 6C, however once again there was a large crowd to greet the team and America's Cup, and a warm welcome.The America's Cup was once again taken to the fans - so they could touch the 166 year old Victorian ewer, and get the now usual selfies.While in Dunedin the team had a tour of Animation Research Ltd (ARL) the company who has been at the forefront of the development of graphics and now virtual reality for sports for the past 25 years. Emirates Team New Zealand CEO, Grant Dalton said that they had used ARL's applications to better understand what was happening during racing and they wanted to extend that use in the next America's Cup.

























































