America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ arrives in Bermuda

- Emirates Sky Cargo 747 arrives in Bermuda and unloads Emirates Team NZ's AC50 Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ - Emirates Sky Cargo 747 arrives in Bermuda and unloads Emirates Team NZ's AC50 Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

by Sail-World.com today at 2:12 pmThree members of the crew travelled with the AC50 in the Emirates Sky Cargo Boeing 747.A sailing date has not been announced.

























If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152980