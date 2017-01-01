America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ and Toyota NZ Road Tour at Napier

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 8:35 pmThe team's tour of yacht clubs in the provinces sits alongside the tour of the principal cities after the team's return from Bermuda. On Friday, the tour started at Taipa Sailing Club in the far north, before travelling to KeriKeri and Whangarei on Saturday and Thames and Whitianga on Sunday.On Tuesday the team visited flood ravaged Edgecumbe on the East Coast of the North Island before travelling inland to Rotorua in the afternoon.Today, Wednesday is the final club in the North Island section of the tour taking in Napier with two functions scheduled at the Napier Soundshell (1300-1430hrs) and at the Napier Sailing Club (1500-1630hrs).

























The tour now goes to the South Island as follows:



Queen Charlotte and Picton 12 October

14.45pm – 17.55pm – Interislander Ferry

18.00pm - 19.00pm Parade from Bullring in Picton – Street parade in Picton Township



Greymouth 13 October

17.00pm – 19.00pm – West Coast Recreation Centre on behalf of Lake Brunner Yacht Club



Kaikoura 14 October

13.15pm – 14.15pm – Public event at Churchill Park

19.00pm-21.30pm Fundraising Event for Pleasant Point Yacht Club at Air Force Museum, Christchurch. Seats/tickets need to be purchased.



Timaru 15 October

12.00pm – 14.00pm – Public event at Timaru Yacht and Powerboat Club



Oamaru 15 October

16.30pm – 19.00pm – Horse and Cart from Brydone Hotel to North Otago Yacht and Powerboat Club then public event at Club from about 17.00pm



Wanaka/ Queenstown 16 October



17.00pm – 19.00pm Public event in Queenstown at Wakatipu Yacht Club. It will be a casual BBQ event at Club with an open day for junior sailors.



Invercargill 17 October

15.00pm – 16.30pm Event at Civic Theatre in Invercargill



New Plymouth 18 October

17.00pm – 19.00pm Public event at New Plymouth Yacht Club

