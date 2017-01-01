Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ and Toyota NZ Road Tour at Napier

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 8:35 pm
- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand was is in Taupo on Day 7 of the tour of New Zealand Yacht Clubs in conjunction with Toyota New Zealand.

The team's tour of yacht clubs in the provinces sits alongside the tour of the principal cities after the team's return from Bermuda. On Friday, the tour started at Taipa Sailing Club in the far north, before travelling to KeriKeri and Whangarei on Saturday and Thames and Whitianga on Sunday.

On Tuesday the team visited flood ravaged Edgecumbe on the East Coast of the North Island before travelling inland to Rotorua in the afternoon.

Today, Wednesday is the final club in the North Island section of the tour taking in Napier with two functions scheduled at the Napier Soundshell (1300-1430hrs) and at the Napier Sailing Club (1500-1630hrs).

- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com


- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com


- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com


- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com


- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com


- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
- Napier Sound Shell and Sailing Club - Emirates Team New Zealand with Toyota NZ Road show October 6-19, 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com



The tour now goes to the South Island as follows:

Queen Charlotte and Picton 12 October
14.45pm – 17.55pm – Interislander Ferry
18.00pm - 19.00pm Parade from Bullring in Picton – Street parade in Picton Township

Greymouth 13 October
17.00pm – 19.00pm – West Coast Recreation Centre on behalf of Lake Brunner Yacht Club

Kaikoura 14 October
13.15pm – 14.15pm – Public event at Churchill Park
19.00pm-21.30pm Fundraising Event for Pleasant Point Yacht Club at Air Force Museum, Christchurch. Seats/tickets need to be purchased.

Timaru 15 October
12.00pm – 14.00pm – Public event at Timaru Yacht and Powerboat Club

Oamaru 15 October
16.30pm – 19.00pm – Horse and Cart from Brydone Hotel to North Otago Yacht and Powerboat Club then public event at Club from about 17.00pm

Wanaka/ Queenstown 16 October

17.00pm – 19.00pm Public event in Queenstown at Wakatipu Yacht Club. It will be a casual BBQ event at Club with an open day for junior sailors.

Invercargill 17 October
15.00pm – 16.30pm Event at Civic Theatre in Invercargill

New Plymouth 18 October
17.00pm – 19.00pm Public event at New Plymouth Yacht Club

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Weighing up the hosting dollars and return
The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors of America’s Cup royalty with not only Luna Rossa (ITA) returning to the competition, but also the New York Yacht Club (USA) after what will be in 2021 an 18-year absence.
Posted today at 10:38 am America's Cup - No easy options for Auckland bases + Video
The Auckland Council is going to have to swallow hard if it wants to keep the America's Cup in Auckland. The Auckland Council is going to have to get over its principles if it wants to keep the America's Cup in Auckland. Some liken it to swallowing a dead rat. An analysis of four of the options shows that none are ideal. The Council is looking for a legacy use and doesn't want to spend $150million on a White Elephant. See video extract of the Council Planning meeting where the issues are canvassed.
Posted on 10 Oct America's Cup - Progress of Emirates Team NZ and Toyota NZ Road Tour
Currently Emirates Team NZ is in Taupo on Day 6 of the tour of New Zealand Yacht Clubs in conjunction with Toyota NZ. Currently Emirates Team New Zealand is in Taupo on Day 6 of the tour of New Zealand Yacht Clubs in conjunction with Toyota New Zealand. Tomorrow, Wednesday is the final club in the North Island section of the tour taking in Napier with two functions scheduled at the Napier Soundshell (1300-1430hrs) and at the Napier Sailing Club (1500-1630hrs). The tour then goes to the South Island
Posted on 10 Oct America's Cup - Challenger Finalist ponders entry for Auckland/Italy
Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The Swedish America's Cup team, Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The team issued a media statement confirmed that they were looking at contesting this America's Cup or sitting out the Auckland/Italy event and would come back for the 37th event.
Posted on 9 Oct America's Cup - Brits combine forces to compete in 52 Super Series
The British America's Cup team have announced that they will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. The British America's Cup team have announced that they have struck up a relationship with Tony Langley's 52ft team and will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. Land Rover BAR's Ben Ainslie the winner of five Olympic medals, four of them Gold, will lead his team aboard Langley Holdings’ Gladiator TP52 in one of the world’s leading high performance monohull race series.
Posted on 7 Oct America's Cup - New York Yacht Club makes a smart early move
New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. Coming just seven days after the Protocol joint announcement, most would have expected the club with the longest involvement in the America's Cup to have at least waited until the concept drawing of the AC75 was published, at the end of November, before confirming their intentions.
Posted on 6 Oct America's Cup - Russell Green on Protocol's return to Cup traditions
In a second interview after the main media conference, last Friday Sail-World spoke to Russell Green In a second interview after the main media conference, last Friday Sail-World spoke to Russell Green - Team New Zealand's long-time rules and legal adviser and a key figure in the Protocol negotiation for the 36th Match for the America's Cup, to be held in Auckland or Italy. There are many significant differences between the latest Protocol and the one that governed the last Cup.
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - RNZYS welcomes New York YC's return to Cup fold
RNZYS and ETNZ welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. To have the most famous yacht club in America’s Cup history back after a 14 year hiatus is a significant boost to the event and the principles of tradition and fair play which the Protocol for the 36th America’s Cup is built on.
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - New York Yacht Club announces Challenge for 36th Cup
The New York Yacht Club, represented by Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association, to challenge for the 36th America's Cup After a decade and a half away from sailing's flagship competition, the New York Yacht Club, represented by Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association, will challenge for the 36th America's Cup. The New York Yacht Club held the ornate silver trophy from 1851, when it was won by the yacht America
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - Dan Bernasconi on shaping the AC75 'Beast'
Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team NZ is leading the design team charged with developing the AC75 rule Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team New Zealand, has turned his hand from leading the team charged with developing the quickest America's Cup multihull on the planet to performing a similar feat with a monohull. First step in the process is coming up with a concept boat, and then writing a class rule to accommodate that type. The 75ft monohull has been given various monikers, bu
Posted on 5 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy