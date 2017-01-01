America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
by John Curnow today at 8:51 pm
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story of the pitchpole on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Drama for Emirates Team New Zealand - all of the crew are safe, thankfully. © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget
