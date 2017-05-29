America's Cup - Dramatic race decided by penalties

29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand 29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand

by Hamish Hooper today at 9:39 pmThe race was always going to be a close one, pitting old 49er adversaries Peter Burling and Blair Tuke up against Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen. In a typical exciting start, Burling pushed Artemis up fractionally over the start line early, the Swedes penalised gifting the Kiwis a handy nine second lead around the first mark.From that point on it was a battle for the ages, featuring nine lead changes around the course with both teams scrapping for every inch. This was a race for helmsmen with nerves of steel, both teams executing multiple high speed crosses, the boats at times within just metres of each other at closing speeds of over 40 knots.Sweden were pushing hard on the first beat to windward, a bad tack from the kiwis proving costly and allowing Artemis to cross just behind the kiwis. The Swedes then came back with starboard advantage at the top mark with the boats rounding neck and neck to set up a tight fourth leg.



The lead changed three times down the run, with a dramatic final cross just before the bottom mark gate, Burling on port showing steely composure in the most dramatic exchange to cross just ahead.



“Both boats sailed a great race, and you could tell both teams were giving everything for each other and nothing to the opposition.” said Skipper Glenn Ashby



“The guys showed great composure all the way around the course, despite a few rough manoeuvres they dug it in all of the way.”







It wasn't until the dying stages of the race that the defining moment emerged at the final mark. With Emirates Team New Zealand coming hot on starboard to the mark and Artemis on port.



The kiwis protested and the Umpires penalised Outteridge on board Artemis for not keeping clear.



“We were just turning the boat as hard as we could and I think we were pretty lucky not to end up on our side. These boats when you are coming in at 40 knots you need a little more room than that.” explained Peter Burling



Asked if he'd ever sailed in a race with 9 lead changes, Burling responded calmly: “All the time, and for us at Emirates Team New Zealand, that's part of it. That's what we are here to do, to have great racing like that. That's exactly how you learn and that's how you get better and we are just really happy to walk away with the win.”



Emirates Team New Zealand finish the first round robin with 4 wins, the same as leaders Oracle Team USA, who lead overall through a point carried over from the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series.



Artemis Racing wont have to wait long for a rematch, as both teams are paired to race tomorrow for the start of the second Round Robin of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers.









