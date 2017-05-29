Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

America's Cup - Dramatic race decided by penalties

by Hamish Hooper today at 9:39 pm
29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand lined up against Sweden’s Artemis Racing in the most dramatic race of the first Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers.

The race was always going to be a close one, pitting old 49er adversaries Peter Burling and Blair Tuke up against Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen. In a typical exciting start, Burling pushed Artemis up fractionally over the start line early, the Swedes penalised gifting the Kiwis a handy nine second lead around the first mark.

From that point on it was a battle for the ages, featuring nine lead changes around the course with both teams scrapping for every inch. This was a race for helmsmen with nerves of steel, both teams executing multiple high speed crosses, the boats at times within just metres of each other at closing speeds of over 40 knots.

Sweden were pushing hard on the first beat to windward, a bad tack from the kiwis proving costly and allowing Artemis to cross just behind the kiwis. The Swedes then came back with starboard advantage at the top mark with the boats rounding neck and neck to set up a tight fourth leg.

29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers <br /> Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


The lead changed three times down the run, with a dramatic final cross just before the bottom mark gate, Burling on port showing steely composure in the most dramatic exchange to cross just ahead.

“Both boats sailed a great race, and you could tell both teams were giving everything for each other and nothing to the opposition.” said Skipper Glenn Ashby

“The guys showed great composure all the way around the course, despite a few rough manoeuvres they dug it in all of the way.”

29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers <br /> Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


It wasn't until the dying stages of the race that the defining moment emerged at the final mark. With Emirates Team New Zealand coming hot on starboard to the mark and Artemis on port.

The kiwis protested and the Umpires penalised Outteridge on board Artemis for not keeping clear.

“We were just turning the boat as hard as we could and I think we were pretty lucky not to end up on our side. These boats when you are coming in at 40 knots you need a little more room than that.” explained Peter Burling

Asked if he'd ever sailed in a race with 9 lead changes, Burling responded calmly: “All the time, and for us at Emirates Team New Zealand, that's part of it. That's what we are here to do, to have great racing like that. That's exactly how you learn and that's how you get better and we are just really happy to walk away with the win.”

Emirates Team New Zealand finish the first round robin with 4 wins, the same as leaders Oracle Team USA, who lead overall through a point carried over from the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series.

Artemis Racing wont have to wait long for a rematch, as both teams are paired to race tomorrow for the start of the second Round Robin of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers.

29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers <br /> Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers <br /> Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
29/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 14 - Artemis (SWE) vs. Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand

Wildwind 2016 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsPantaenius - Fixed Value

Related Articles

America's Cup - Day 3 Preview and Foiling Pointers + Video
Day 3 of the 35th America's Cup has dawned bright and sunny with a fresher breeze than yesterday. Day 3 of the 35th America's Cup has dawned bright and sunny with a fresher breeze than yesterday. Three races will be sailed today, beginning at 2.00pm local time. Toyota/Vodafone's reporter Martin Tasker previews the day's action and background. Tune in for Facebook LIVE Emirates Emirates Team New Zealand? dock out show (1pm Bermuda / 4am NZT). Iain Murray gives some foiling pointers.
Posted today at 3:06 pm America's Cup - More revealed on Brit's near sinking
A sobering day for the British challenger in Bermuda. Martin Whitmarsh, the former McLaren F1 team principal who is now the chief executive of the Portsmouth-based team, revealed that the boat “very, very nearly sank” as a result of the damage sustained to the port hull, adding that that might have proved terminal for their Cup prospects.
Posted today at 7:09 am America's Cup - Burling gets into gear on Day 2
Today six races were sailed in an extended program as organisers tried to catch up for the lost first day Those who have followed Peter Burling's international sailing career will be aware that he often has an unspectacular opening day, seems to re-focus overnight, and comes out with all guns blazing from the second day. That was certainly the case on Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup Regatta as he helmed his team to two come from behind wins.
Posted today at 5:34 am America's Cup - More images from Race Day 2 in Bermuda
Second gallery from Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup of the action for the six races sailed. Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on the water again for Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup and provided this second gallery of images of the action for the six races sailed.
Posted today at 5:25 am America's Cup - Images from Bermuda - Day 2
Six races were sailed on Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Sail-World's Richard Gladwell caught the action Six races were sailed on Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on hand to capture some of the action.
Posted today at 5:17 am America's Cup - Land Rover BAR has a show stopping nosedive
British America's Cup Challenger Land Rover BAR hasn't had the best of opening days for their America's Cup Regatta. British America's Cup Challenger Land Rover BAR hasn't had the best of opening days for their America's Cup Regatta. Yesterday there was the collision with Softbank Team Japan, which came close to sinking the Brit's AC50. Today in Race 8 Land Rover BAR had a spectacular and unexpected nosedive - which bought the AC50 to a near stop.
Posted today at 4:59 am America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 action-shots by Ricardo Pinto
Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 2. Photographer Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 2.
Posted today at 4:55 am America's Cup - Day 2 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Six fantastic races were held today on Great Sound, Bermuda, in 12 dropping to eight knots from the southwest. Six fantastic races were held today on Great Sound, Bermuda, in 12 dropping to eight knots from the southwest. What is of interest in a condition like this is to see who has the light air boards on and who has the all-purpose boards on.
Posted today at 4:35 am America's Cup - The sun shines on Cammas and Burling in Bermuda
Day two of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers fell on America’s Cup Endeavour Day Day two of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers fell on America’s Cup Endeavour Day, a celebration of the America’s Cup Endeavour Program, the America’s Cup’s youth education and sailing initiative.
Posted today at 4:23 am America's Cup - Iain Murray on today
Iain Murray, provides a recap on yesterday, what we can expect today and whether he would be keen to sail an AC50. Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a recap on yesterday, what we can expect today and whether he would be keen to sail an AC50.
Posted today at 4:00 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy