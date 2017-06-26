America's Cup - Doing the testing hard yards at home

The spray flies over the cycling grinders on Emirates Team NZ's AC50 during training in Auckland Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ The spray flies over the cycling grinders on Emirates Team NZ's AC50 during training in Auckland Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155821

by Emirates Team NZ today at 10:52 amHere is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines.