America's Cup - Doing the testing hard yards at home

by Emirates Team NZ today at 10:52 am
The spray flies over the cycling grinders on Emirates Team NZ's AC50 during training in Auckland Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Long before being in the spot light of the America's Cup in Bermuda, the most important testing and development that would set the foundation for Emirates Team New Zealand victory was done in long hours on the water of Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

Here is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines.

RC44 crews cross fingers for a single-hulled 36th America's Cup
Sailing alongside the owner-drivers in the RC44 class are many crew who have competed in past America's Cups. In the interests of equality, we polled two Italian tacticians and two New Zealand ones to get their views on what might happen and what should happen in this next chapter in America's Cup history.
Posted on 13 Jul America’s Cup – How to fix the world's most prestigious sailing race
This was not your father’s America’s Cup—the boats were 50-foot dragonflies skeeting across the water on hydrofoils Well, that was quick! The 35th America’s Cup was over in a heartbeat. It took barely a month for Emirates Team New Zealand to buzzsaw through a fleet of four challengers before shellacking the U.S. defender, Oracle Team USA, 7-1, to snatch yachting’s oldest prize.
Posted on 11 Jul America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's final week in Bermuda + Video
Two new videos from Jason Smith from the final week of the 35th America's Cup Two new videos from Jason Smith from the final week of the 35th America's Cup and shot at the America's Cup Village and Emirates Team New Zealand's base.
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ stops over in Dubai + Video
Carlo Borlenghi captures Emirates Team NZ's stop-over in Dubai with the America's Cup The new America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand, have gone the long way home from Bermuda - stopping off in Dubai, home of their naming sponsor, Emirates Airlines who has backed the team in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 America's Cup campaigns.
Posted on 4 Jul America's Cup - Bermuda provides initial impact estimate of 35th Cup
Bermuda's Minister of Economic Development has provided a public report on the economic benefits and fan attendance The office of Bermuda's Minister of Economic Development Dr. the Hon. Grant Gibbons has provided a public report on the economic benefits and fan attendance at the 2017 America's Cup regatta which was won by Emirates Team New Zealand on June 26, 2017. The event was the biggest international sports event held in Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory, which has a population of 65,000 at the 2010
Posted on 3 Jul America's Cup - Kiwi Government tips initial $5million into Cup champs
New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into Emirates Team New Zealand The New Zealand Prime Minister, Bill English, has announced that the New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand. As with the investment of the same amount, at the same stage of the 2017 campaign, the funding is labelled as being required to 'retain key staff'.
Posted on 3 Jul A Q&A with Jeff Robbins about AIS fences and the 35th America’s Cup
I interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn about their work keeping AC35’s racecourse safe. Sail-World interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn more about the work the company performed using AIS technology to help make Bermuda’s Great Sound safe for everyone during AC35, from the cruising boat full of Cup tourists to the Cup sailors who were rocketing by at 40-plus knots.
Posted on 1 Jul Hobie Junior Wave Regatta – Hobie Waves make a splash in Bermuda
Hailing from eight different countries, these kids were hand selected to represent their hometowns and compete While having the opportunity to compete in the regatta of a lifetime was the main draw, these sailors quickly found that teamwork, making new friends, learning about other cultures and feeling the excitement of the world was more important.
Posted on 30 Jun A look back at the America's Cup in Bermuda
Enjoy a full recap of the 35th America's Cup Re-Cap with the Nautical Channel! Enjoy a full recap of the 35th America's Cup Re-Cap with the Nautical Channel! We run you through the highlights of the qualifying, challenger and match rounds, all the way to the final result with racing footage and commentary!
Posted on 30 Jun America's Cup - Peter Burling on the key factors behind the Cup win
Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell caught up with Peter Burling at the fence around the Emirates Team NZ base A lot of attention has centred around Peter Burling, a double Olympic medalist, a multiple world champion and now an America's Cup champion - all by the age of 26 years. Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell caught up with him at the fence around the Emirates Team New Zealand base and asked what he thought the key factors were in the team's win?
Posted on 30 Jun
