America's Cup - Doing the testing hard yards at home
by Emirates Team NZ today at 10:52 am
Long before being in the spot light of the America's Cup in Bermuda, the most important testing and development that would set the foundation for Emirates Team New Zealand victory was done in long hours on the water of Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.
The spray flies over the cycling grinders on Emirates Team NZ's AC50 during training in Auckland Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Here is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines.
