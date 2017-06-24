America's Cup - Defender wins first race in 35th Match

by Richard Gladwell Sail-World.com today at 8:30 pmIt was the narrowest margin of the series to date.The wind confounded the official forecast clocking in at over 11kts average before the start of the first race and gusting to over 12kts.On the water, it was a funky breeze with distinct and obvious puffs and substantial increases in pressure moving down the course.Oracle Team USA looked as if they had learned little in the five-day break, coming off their foils twice with the AC50 coming to a near stop - a speed of about 7kts on two occasions.They were over the line at the start and were penalised, dropping back behind Emirates Team NZ at Mark 1, and then picked up a penalty for a port and starboard infringement on the next leg. A call that Oracle Team USA skipper, Jimmy Spithill thought was unfair, and just one of a number of soft decisions which always had gone the New Zealanders way over this series.



OTUSA dropped 22 seconds on the leg and then watched as the Kiwis just extended for the remainder of the race, going on to win by over two minutes.



The second race was a complete antithesis of the first, with Jimmy Spithill winning his first of the six races sailed with Emirates Team New Zealand trailing by five seconds around the bottom mark for the first time.



The Kiwis showed their upwind prowess once again on the first beat clocking up a 17 second delta to lead by 12 seconds at the top mark for the first time.



For the first time in the regatta, Oracle Team USA took it to the New Zealanders taking time out of them on the next downwind leg and again upwind, rounding the windward mark near even. Officially the margin was given to the Kiwis by just 1 second.



On the final downwind leg Oracle Team USA punished the Kiwis, or if you listen to the New Zealanders, they punished themselves dropping 19 seconds on the leg, which was reduced to 11 seconds at the finish.



'We had some really good tight battles today,' said Emirates Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby. 'As far as the sailing side went it was fantastic racing.'



'Oracle sailed a good race in the second and we sailed a good one in the first.'







'It was a really puffy and shifty breeze, we were a bit unlucky not to get the shift and slip away at the to mark for the final rounding and get the point.'



Ashby said it was a close call at the top mark for the final time. Emirates Team NZ knew that it was going to be close, but felt they were going to get penalised if they tried to cross in front of Oracle.



'Unfortunately the breeze wasn't quite with us at the top end of the course today.'



'It was a heads out of the boat type of yachting today. It's a puffy tricky venue - sometimes it goes with you and sometimes against.'



'It was pleasing day all round. We got a few wobbly ones that didn't quite go our way. If you are not dialed in and are just on the wrong side of it you can cough up a lot of distance', he added.



Questioned as to whether he thought Oracle were sailing faster, Ashby said he didn't think they were. 'It is hard to tell, I didn't think they were sailing all that well last weekend, but their boat was going just fine. Today they were sailing better. To be honest I don't think their performance was better from Day 1, they just sailed better today.'







Peter Burling said they were very happy with the foil package they had in Emirates Team New Zealand today. He echoed Ashby's sentiments that he felt Oracle Team USA were sailing slower last week than they should be.



'We made a lot of mistakes today. We can't hide that. We are really happy we battled the way we did in the first race to take a win there. It was a bit of a shame to throw away the last one halfway up the last beat. They gave us a pretty good opportunity.'



'It just shows that in this breeze these boats are hard to sail really well and it is also hard to get all the decisions correct. We have definitely got plenty to tidy up overnight', Burling added.



Two races are expected to be sailed tomorrow, Sunday, in similar conditions to those experienced today.



Although Emirates Team New Zealand have won five of the six races sailed the official score sits at 4-1 in favour of the Challenger.

































