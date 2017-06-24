Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

America's Cup - Defender wins first race in 35th Match

by Richard Gladwell Sail-World.com today at 8:30 pm
Oracle Team USA leads around Mark 1, Race 6 - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA got on the scoreboard for their Defence of the America's Cup taking their first win in six races, by an 11-second margin over the Challenger Emirates Team New Zealand in the second race of the day.

It was the narrowest margin of the series to date.

The wind confounded the official forecast clocking in at over 11kts average before the start of the first race and gusting to over 12kts.

On the water, it was a funky breeze with distinct and obvious puffs and substantial increases in pressure moving down the course.

Oracle Team USA looked as if they had learned little in the five-day break, coming off their foils twice with the AC50 coming to a near stop - a speed of about 7kts on two occasions.

They were over the line at the start and were penalised, dropping back behind Emirates Team NZ at Mark 1, and then picked up a penalty for a port and starboard infringement on the next leg. A call that Oracle Team USA skipper, Jimmy Spithill thought was unfair, and just one of a number of soft decisions which always had gone the New Zealanders way over this series.

Oracle Team USA - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


OTUSA dropped 22 seconds on the leg and then watched as the Kiwis just extended for the remainder of the race, going on to win by over two minutes.

The second race was a complete antithesis of the first, with Jimmy Spithill winning his first of the six races sailed with Emirates Team New Zealand trailing by five seconds around the bottom mark for the first time.

The Kiwis showed their upwind prowess once again on the first beat clocking up a 17 second delta to lead by 12 seconds at the top mark for the first time.

For the first time in the regatta, Oracle Team USA took it to the New Zealanders taking time out of them on the next downwind leg and again upwind, rounding the windward mark near even. Officially the margin was given to the Kiwis by just 1 second.

On the final downwind leg Oracle Team USA punished the Kiwis, or if you listen to the New Zealanders, they punished themselves dropping 19 seconds on the leg, which was reduced to 11 seconds at the finish.

'We had some really good tight battles today,' said Emirates Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby. 'As far as the sailing side went it was fantastic racing.'

'Oracle sailed a good race in the second and we sailed a good one in the first.'

Emirates Team NZ leads Oracle Team USA - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ leads Oracle Team USA - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


'It was a really puffy and shifty breeze, we were a bit unlucky not to get the shift and slip away at the to mark for the final rounding and get the point.'

Ashby said it was a close call at the top mark for the final time. Emirates Team NZ knew that it was going to be close, but felt they were going to get penalised if they tried to cross in front of Oracle.

'Unfortunately the breeze wasn't quite with us at the top end of the course today.'

'It was a heads out of the boat type of yachting today. It's a puffy tricky venue - sometimes it goes with you and sometimes against.'

'It was pleasing day all round. We got a few wobbly ones that didn't quite go our way. If you are not dialed in and are just on the wrong side of it you can cough up a lot of distance', he added.

Questioned as to whether he thought Oracle were sailing faster, Ashby said he didn't think they were. 'It is hard to tell, I didn't think they were sailing all that well last weekend, but their boat was going just fine. Today they were sailing better. To be honest I don't think their performance was better from Day 1, they just sailed better today.'

Packed grandstand - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Packed grandstand - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Peter Burling said they were very happy with the foil package they had in Emirates Team New Zealand today. He echoed Ashby's sentiments that he felt Oracle Team USA were sailing slower last week than they should be.

'We made a lot of mistakes today. We can't hide that. We are really happy we battled the way we did in the first race to take a win there. It was a bit of a shame to throw away the last one halfway up the last beat. They gave us a pretty good opportunity.'

'It just shows that in this breeze these boats are hard to sail really well and it is also hard to get all the decisions correct. We have definitely got plenty to tidy up overnight', Burling added.

Two races are expected to be sailed tomorrow, Sunday, in similar conditions to those experienced today.

Although Emirates Team New Zealand have won five of the six races sailed the official score sits at 4-1 in favour of the Challenger.



Oracle Team USA finishes Race 6 - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA finishes Race 6 - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team NZ leads Oracle Team USA - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ leads Oracle Team USA - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team NZ crosses the finish line in Race 5 - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ crosses the finish line in Race 5 - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team NZ leads Oracle Team USA - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ leads Oracle Team USA - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Oracle Team USA gets a jump at the start of Race 5- America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA gets a jump at the start of Race 5- America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team NZ leads Oracle Team USA - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ leads Oracle Team USA - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Oracle Team USA leads around Mark 1, Race 6 - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA leads around Mark 1, Race 6 - America's Cup 2017, June 24, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Giacomo Yacht SaleBarz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

America's Cup - Race Director not optimistic of racing on Day 3
Today is now officially forecast for winds of 5-8Kts at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm When asked at this morning's media conference as to the chances of racing today, Race Director Iain Murray picked up the glass of water in front of him, waved it around, and asked: 'Anyone got a better crystal ball than this?' Today is now officially forecast for winds of 5-8Kts at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm, with winds dropping to 5-7kts at 3.00pm and 4-7kts at 4.00pm
Posted today at 3:25 pm America's Cup - Predictwind pitches breeze to Emirates Team NZ's forte
The latest forecast from Predictwind.com for the Great Sound, Bermuda is for light winds The latest forecast from Predictwind.com for the Great Sound, Bermuda is for light winds just above the minimum allowed for racing on Saturday and slightly more on Sunday. That is the same band as for the first two days of racing, when Emirates Team New Zealand showed Oracle Team USA their transoms, to lead around every mark of the course in the first four races.
Posted on 23 Jun America's Cup - More images of J-Class racing off Bermuda
Second gallery of images featuring the seven J-Class yachts racing in the largest fleet of the 120ft yachts to date Second gallery of images featuring the seven J-Class yachts racing in the largest fleet of the 120ft yachts yet assembled, which raced earlier this week off Bermuda. Although most of the fleet are replicas constructed to one of the original J-Class designs, Valsheda is restored from the original which was laid up in southern England for many years.
Posted on 23 Jun America's Cup - Largest ever J class fleet races off Bermuda
The largest ever fleet of J-class to race together assembled off Bermuda for two series of races. The largest ever fleet of J-class to race together assembled off Bermuda for two series of races. Seven of the 120ft sloops that contested the America's Cup from 1930 to 1937 sailed off Bermuda. Here is the first gallery of images from the second day of racing
Posted on 23 Jun Americas Cup - Five times Cup winner says Kiwis can win four races
Five times America's Cup winner, Murray Jones thinks Oracle Team USA will resume the America's Cup Final better Five times America's Cup winner, Murray Jones thinks Oracle Team USA will resume the America's Cup Final better, but not drastically different. Jones is now a coach with Emirates Team New Zealand. The American defender had three sessions on Bermuda's Great Sound today while Team New Zealand had just one, ahead of Sunday morning's resumption, where the challenger leads 3-0.
Posted on 23 Jun Interviews from final day of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup
Pretty incredible racing, with the final results decided in the final race, on the final leg to the finish! Pretty incredible racing, with the final results decided in the final race, on the final leg to the finish!
Posted on 22 Jun Red Bull Youth America´s Cup – Wrap-up
No one could have scripted a more exciting ending, as New Zealand was toppled from certain triumph in the last seconds No one could have scripted a more exciting ending, as New Zealand was toppled from almost certain triumph in the last seconds of the last race by a determined British team, and Bermuda emerged as the new darlings of sailing.
Posted on 22 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup – More action shots by Studio Borlenghi
Britain grabs the title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images Britain grabs the title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images
Posted on 22 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Images by Studio Borlenghi
Britain grabs Red Bull Youth America's Cup title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images Britain grabs Red Bull Youth America's Cup title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images
Posted on 22 Jun America's Cup - Teams keep low profile ahead of Match restart + Video
The Defender and Challenger for the 35th America's Cup have kept a low profile in the five day hiatus The Defender and Challenger for the 35th America's Cup have kept a low profile in the five day hiatus before the regatta recommences on Saturday, local time. Bermuda has been experiencing the weather typical for this time of the year - light winds, in marked contrast to the fresh conditions which dominated the Challenger Semi-Finals and Finals, and the Qualifier series.
Posted on 22 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy