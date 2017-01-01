America's Cup - Dean Barker on hitting the 50kt barrier - Video

Softbank Team Japan - Bermuda, March 2017 Matt Knighton/Softbank Team Japan © Softbank Team Japan - Bermuda, March 2017 Matt Knighton/Softbank Team Japan © http://www.americascup.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153686

by Sail-World.com/nz & Radio NZ today at 8:04 amAccording to Barker none of the AC50's have broken the magical 50kt barrier - despite the fact that the boats are capable of sailing in the 'mid-40's' - achieved in 13-14kts of true wind speed.Barker says with two weeks left until the start of the America's Cup, they are looking at exactly what development they 'have left on the table' before focussing on winning races.He also talks about tactics and the importance of the start and first two legs of the 20 minute course.