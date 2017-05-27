Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Day 5 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda

by Paul Cayard on 1 Jun
Bermuda (BDA) - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Ricardo Pinto
No races were held today in Bermuda as the wind was too light or non existent. A Big high pressure system has come and squatted on us.

Today’s schedule is moved to tomorrow with a slightly better forecast of southwesterly wind at four knots building to eight knots and building to 12 knots tomorrow night. Let’s hope in comes in a bit earlier!

Friday looks like 8-12 knots and Saturday about the same. At the end of next week, June 7-9, there could be too much wind for racing. The beauty of mother nature.

Fans in America’s Cup Village © Ricardo Pinto
Just a bit about the America’s Cup Village. This America’s Cup has the most “Village” atmosphere of any Cup so far. There are bars, restaurants, shops for event clothing and all of the teams, VIP hospitality, Team hospitality, a public park, mega screens to watch the action, the broadcast booth, the Youth sailing area, interactive kiosks for grinding and sailing a wing sail, a stage for concerts and presentations, the media center and press conference theater.

Opening Ceremony May 27, 2017 - America's Cup © Gilles Martin Raget http://www.martin-raget.com/
