America's Cup - Day 3 - Nic Douglass reports from Bermuda
by Nic Douglass today at 3:43 am
Artemis Racing penalty in R14 vs Emirates Team New Zealand given in error but result stands...
Artemis Racing vs Emirates Team New Zealand - 35th America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Today with Nathan Outteridge of Artemis Racing on the epic race between Sweden and Emirates Team New Zealand plus talking right through the penalty. I also spoke to Ben Ainslie from Land Rover BAR on their biggest win in Round Robin 1, getting back out on the water after THAT crash with SoftBank Team Japan. Next up was Franck Cammas of Groupama Team France on their win and their loss today, and last but definitely not least, Kazuhiko Sofuku of SoftBank Team Japan, on Japan's return to the Cup and all but faultless performance in their race against France today.
After the first Round Robin, Oracle Team USA lead on five points (One from the ACWS), ETNZ are on four, then BAR on three (two from the ACWS), then the other three teams are on two wins each. Can't wait for more tomorrow!
Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a review on what we can expect as the teams move into their higher wind range today, and on what speeds we can expect the boats to reach.
While getting in the zone for today, here is a recap of yesterday including racing wrap and review from Nic Douglass thanks to the Nautical Channel.
Live commentary from 29 May 2017
