America's Cup - Day 3 - Nic Douglass reports from Bermuda

Artemis Racing vs Emirates Team New Zealand - 35th America's Cup 2017 Artemis Racing vs Emirates Team New Zealand - 35th America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 3:43 amOfficial ACRM statement - Click here Today with Nathan Outteridge of Artemis Racing on the epic race between Sweden and Emirates Team New Zealand plus talking right through the penalty. I also spoke to Ben Ainslie from Land Rover BAR on their biggest win in Round Robin 1, getting back out on the water after THAT crash with SoftBank Team Japan. Next up was Franck Cammas of Groupama Team France on their win and their loss today, and last but definitely not least, Kazuhiko Sofuku of SoftBank Team Japan, on Japan's return to the Cup and all but faultless performance in their race against France today.





After the first Round Robin, Oracle Team USA lead on five points (One from the ACWS), ETNZ are on four, then BAR on three (two from the ACWS), then the other three teams are on two wins each. Can't wait for more tomorrow!





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154178