America's Cup - Day '1.5' gets underway in Bermuda

by Nic Douglass today at 4:08 amAfter an epic day of opening racing, I caught up with three of the skippers. Here are the behind-the-scenes catch ups with three of the America's Cup skippers straight after they got off the water today; Ben Ainslie of Land Rover BAR, Nathan Outteridge of Artemis Racing and James Spithill of oracle Team USA! We talk collisions, maneouvres and what we can expect for tomorrow!





