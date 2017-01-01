Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Daniel Forster's view of Day 4 of the 35th Match
by Daniel Forster today at 5:23 am
Day 4 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda Daniel Forster ©
http://www.DanielForster.com
Tweet
Top international photographer, Daniel Forster has been covering the America's Cup since 1977. He's now in Bermuda for the 2017 America's Cup. Here's his view of Day 4 of the 35th Match.
Larry Ellison
Oracle Team USA
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Ernesto Bertarelli's VAVA
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Peter Burling, helmsman, Emirates Team New Zealand
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Jimmy Spithill, helmsman Oracle Team USA
Oracle Team USA
Day 4
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154981
No Aussie boat in AC? Aussies instrumental to other teams' success
There may not be a boat from the ‘land down under’ in the 35th America’s Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well
There may not be a boat from the ‘land down under’ in the 35th America’s Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well in sailing’s ultimate event. Australian sailors feature in a number of teams contesting the 35th America’s Cup, the winner of which could be decided overnight in Bermuda.
Posted today at 7:04 am
America's Cup - Finals Day 4 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Same teams, same situation with ETNZ on match point and Oracle with a very steep hill to climb.
This cake is pretty well baked. There are people remembering the comeback of all time in 2013. Same teams, same situation with ETNZ on match point and Oracle with a very steep hill to climb. But the situation is much different. There is no “low hanging fruit” this time. The boats are very developed and there is no 10% increase in boat speed to be found overnight.
Posted today at 6:43 am
America's Cup Match - Day 4 action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 4.
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 4.
Posted today at 6:10 am
America's Cup - Oracle Team USA staring down match point
With Jimmy Spithill’s Oracle Team USA winning the sixth race of America’s Cup Match on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Saturday
With Jimmy Spithill’s Oracle Team USA winning the sixth race of the America’s Cup Match on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Saturday to get its first point on the scoreboard, anticipation was heightened for close racing on Sunday.
Posted today at 5:35 am
America's Cup Finals - Sunday's match action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from 25 June, Sunday's action
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from 25 June, Sunday's action.
Posted today at 5:13 am
America's Cup - Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand on match point
Day four of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, belonged firmly to Peter Burling and New Zealand team
It is now Match point Emirates Team New Zealand. Day four of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, belonged firmly to Peter Burling and the New Zealand team who comfortably won the two scheduled races of the day, races seven and eight of the final stage of the 35th America’s Cup.
Posted today at 4:48 am
America's Cup - Two more wins, two steps forward for Emirates Team NZ
It’s match point for Emirates Team New Zealand at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda
It’s match point for Emirates Team New Zealand at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda after a stunning performance against Oracle Team USA. Peter Burling and his crew took out both races to go 6-1 up in the first to seven Match, but it was the way in which they won that is the talking point.
Posted today at 4:33 am
America's Cup - Kiwis still have a job to do on the Great Sound
Day 4 of the Match for the 35th America's Cup followed a familiar script.
Day 4 of the Match for the 35th America's Cup followed a familiar script. Emirates Team New Zealand won both starts, led Oracle Team USA around every mark, took two points, and has now won seven races.
Posted on 25 Jun
America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry
In my live commentary of the racing I surmised that Oracle Team USA are using asymmetric foils as one of their changes
I asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.
Posted on 25 Jun
America's Cup Match – More action shots from Day 3 by Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Posted on 25 Jun
