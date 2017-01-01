America's Cup - Daniel Forsters view of Day 2 of the 35th Match

Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda Daniel Forster © Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda Daniel Forster © http://www.DanielForster.com

by Daniel Forster today at 3:35 am

















































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154743