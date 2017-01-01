Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
America's Cup - Daniel Forsters view of Day 2 of the 35th Match
by Daniel Forster today at 3:35 am
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda Daniel Forster ©
http://www.DanielForster.com
Tweet
Top international photographer, Daniel Forster was on the water of the Great Sound, Bermuda and filed this gallery of images of racing on Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup Match with Emirates Team New Zealand and defending Champion Oracle Team USA
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Day 2, 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda
© Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154743
Related Articles
America's Cup - Finals Day 2 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Races three/four were run today on Great Sound and result was the same. Kiwi dominance in this wind range is impressive.
Races three and four were run today on Great Sound and the result was the same. Kiwi dominance in this wind range is impressive.
Posted today at 3:09 am
America's Cup Match - Day 2 action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 2.
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 2.
Posted today at 2:49 am
America's Cup Finals – Sunday’s match action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from Sunday’s action.
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from Sunday’s action.
Posted today at 2:10 am
America's Cup - Can Oracle Team USA stage another Comeback?
Jimmy Spithill - 'I think it is obvious that these guys are faster, and we need to make some serious changes.'
After the first race in the 2010 America's Cup in Valencia, Alinghi tactician Brad Butterworth when asked to comment at the media conference on Oracle Racing's 120ft trimaran's blistering performance, put it simply - 'That's Speed with a capital 'S'. The same phrase seemed appropriate to describe Emirates Team New Zealand's performance over the first two days of the 35th America's Cup Match.
Posted today at 2:03 am
Burling and Emirates Team march on but Spithill vows to fight back
Oracle Team USA looking to seize back the advantage gained by Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand on day one.
Battle resumed on Father’s Day in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, with Jimmy Spithill’s Oracle Team USA looking to seize back the advantage gained by Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand on day one.
Posted today at 1:57 am
Spithill - 'These are the most important five days of the campaign'
Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill sailed out to Bermuda's Great Sound race course with a different set of foils
Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill sailed out to Bermuda's Great Sound race course with a different set of foils on Sunday, looking to change things up with a forecast for more wind.
Posted today at 1:38 am
America's Cup - Emirates smash defenders with speed - Now 3-0
The Challengers have now won four races in a row, and again the defenders find themselves on the back foot
The Challengers have now won four races in a row, and again the defenders find themselves on the back foot in the early days of this regatta.
Posted today at 1:14 am
America's Cup - Stronger breeze expected for Day 2 of the 35th Match
All forecasts are for the breeze to be from the same direction but slightly stronger than for the first day of racing
All forecasts are for the breeze to be from the same direction but slightly stronger than for the first day of racing where Emirates Team New Zealand emerged with two wins, to lead the series. The wind will be from an easterly direction again, rather than the usual SW which is the regulation wind direction for Bermuda.
Posted on 18 Jun
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ score two wins but plenty to improve
Emirates Team New Zealand had a perfect start to the America’s Cup match with two wins over Oracle Team USA
Emirates Team New Zealand had a perfect start to the America’s Cup match with two wins over Oracle Team USA, but they’re kicking themselves for a far from perfect performance overall. The most pleasing aspect for the Kiwis was the speed of their boat in the light conditions of seven to ten knots, Aotearoa New Zealand consistently quicker than the Americans.
Posted on 18 Jun
America's Cup - J-Class on Parade on the Great Sound
The J-class fleet stage an exhibition sail on the Great Sound today.
The J-class fleet stage an exhibition sail on the Great Sound today. The J-Class were used in the America's Cup from 1930 to 1937 - now ten of the large yachts gave been massively restored - making a magnificent sight when they gather as a fleet and race together.
Posted on 18 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy