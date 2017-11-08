Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90 2

America's Cup - Coverage of the Auckland Council Cup Bases meeting

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 8:08 am
Grant Dalton holds the America’s Cup aloft in Bermuda, as Luna Rossa’s Max Sirena (left) looks on and applauds, knowing the deal cut two years earlier would now come to fruition. Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
On Thursday, November 23 starting at 9.30am the Auckland Council will be debating the issue of base locations for the 36th America's Cup.

There are a few items on the agenda ahead of the America's Cup items.

However you can follow the proceedings on this link click here

See where your ward representatives lie on this critical issue. What they are saying, if anything. And more importantly how they are voting

It took Emirates Team New Zealand 14 long years to win back the America's Cup. Let's hope our elected representatives have the sense to keep the Defence in Auckland, and set up a facility of which we can all be proud.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Naiad/Oracle SupplierDubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

America's Cup - The other half of the AC75 design team
Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden, a long time America's Cup correspondent talks with Elise Beavis Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden, a long time America's Cup correspondent talks with Elise Beavis, the engineering graduate who joined Emirates Team New Zealand straight from University and spent three years working on the Cyclor development project among others.
Posted on 21 Nov America's Cup - Ainslie and Simmer look forward to AC75 opportunity
Team Principal and Skipper, Ben Ainslie welcomed the early announcement The concept drawings for the new 75 foot monohull that will contest the 36th America's Cup in 2021 have been announced by the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand. Sticking with high performance innovation expected of the America's Cup, the new class will be a foiling monohull on two large canting T-foils and a single T-foil rudder lifting the boat into the air.
Posted on 21 Nov America's Cup - Council Report says ETNZ base choice is a clear winner
An Executive Summary in a Report to Auckland Council recommends approving three options for an Auckland America's Cup An Executive Summary in a Report to Auckland Council recommends approving three options for an Auckland America's Cup as a next step basis for negotiations with central Government and Emirates Team New Zealand. In a points-based analysis, the Halsey Street extension option preferred by Emirates Team New Zealand and Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is a clear winner by a significant margin.
Posted on 21 Nov America's Cup - Economic impact study says Cup worth a billion to NZ
Report has been issued today, showing the basis of calculation of the benefits to Auckland and New Zealand. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has commissioned Market Economics to evaluate the potential economic impact of an Auckland-based 36th America’s Cup. The report has been issued today, showing the basis of calculation of the benefits to Auckland and New Zealand. The report highlights a major error in value used by Auckland City for the benefits of superyacht servicing.
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - Call for Auckland base thinking to be led by ETNZ
Property Institute of New Zealand Chief Executive, Ashley Church, is calling for swift action In a week in which the issue of option for the 2021 America's Cup has become dominated by pressures groups and those with the apparent ability to bend the ear of local and national politicians, the Property Institute has called for those with experience in the America' Cup to be heeded.
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - Extreme Tri-foiling ballasted monohull for 2021 Match
Emirates Team New Zealand have released the concept drawings for the new AC75 class Emirates Team New Zealand have released the concept drawings for the new AC75 class to be used in the 2021 America's Cup. Also released is a video of the ballasted tri-foiling 75ft monohull which utilises a foiling concept that have not yet been tried in a monohull of this size. The Emirates Team NZ and Luna Rossa design teams have spent the last four months evaluating concepts
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - New Halsey option drafted after a weekend of lobbying
A new option for the America's Cup bases in Auckland was revealed on 3News tonight. A new option for the America's Cup bases in Auckland was revealed on 3News tonight. The plan appears to have been drafted by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) and Panuku Developments. There has been no comment on its suitability from Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - Is Auckland set to repeat past Cup venue errors?
Auckland seems set to repeat the same mistakes made by previous America's Cup venues The 19th century line “two men looked out from prison bars, one saw the mud, the other saw stars” seems to characterise the current debate over America's Cup base options for Auckland. The lesson from previous America's Cups is that if a city, or port, is going to host an event then the best long-term legacy is to maximise the return on investment by making the best facility possible.
Posted on 17 Nov Gladwell's Line - Lines drawn in the Battle of the Waitemata
Leaked graphic triggered a media session on Monday to reveal the various options for America's Cup bases On Monday morning, ahead of a workshop organised to update Auckland Councillors a graphic was published showing the sites under consideration for the hosting of the 36th America's Cup - if indeed it is to be held in Auckland rather than Italy. Developed from leaked information, it triggered a media conference at 4.00pm
Posted on 15 Nov America's Cup - Space tight in Auckland Cup base options
Space will be at premium whatever option is chosen to house America's Cup bases in downtown Auckland Space will be at premium whatever option is chosen to house America's Cup bases in downtown Auckland, reports Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden. Auckland had better hope that there isn’t a huge groundswell of interest from challengers for the 2021 America’s Cup. Because under plans unveiled yesterday, frankly there’s not a lot of space on the city’s waterfront to house more than seven of them.
Posted on 13 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy