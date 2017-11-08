America's Cup - Coverage of the Auckland Council Cup Bases meeting
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 8:08 am
On Thursday, November 23 starting at 9.30am the Auckland Council will be debating the issue of base locations for the 36th America's Cup.
Grant Dalton holds the America’s Cup aloft in Bermuda, as Luna Rossa’s Max Sirena (left) looks on and applauds, knowing the deal cut two years earlier would now come to fruition. Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
There are a few items on the agenda ahead of the America's Cup items.
However you can follow the proceedings on this link click here
See where your ward representatives lie on this critical issue. What they are saying, if anything. And more importantly how they are voting
It took Emirates Team New Zealand 14 long years to win back the America's Cup. Let's hope our elected representatives have the sense to keep the Defence in Auckland, and set up a facility of which we can all be proud.
