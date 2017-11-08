America's Cup - Coverage of the Auckland Council Cup Bases meeting

Grant Dalton holds the America’s Cup aloft in Bermuda, as Luna Rossa’s Max Sirena (left) looks on and applauds, knowing the deal cut two years earlier would now come to fruition. Richard Gladwell Grant Dalton holds the America’s Cup aloft in Bermuda, as Luna Rossa’s Max Sirena (left) looks on and applauds, knowing the deal cut two years earlier would now come to fruition. Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158991