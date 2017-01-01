Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

America's Cup - Coutts all but confirms Oracle Team USA adding cyclors

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 10:01 pm
Will Oracle Team USA add ETNZ style cyclors? Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
In the latest video blog from Bermuda, Oracle Team USA CEO, Russell Coutts is coy about the addition of cyclors to Oracle Team USA's AC50, saying that the Defender is looking at additional grinding capacity.

This involves adding a third grinding position into the AC50 rather than replacement of the existing pedestals.

In his other role as CEO of the America's Cup Events Authority, Russell Coutts updates on progress with the construction of America's Cup facilities in Bermuda.

He also looks at the readiness of the six teams to compete. Over the course of the final practice races, next week, the teams will need to refine their techniques and prepare for the qualifiers in 2 weeks.

Barz Optics - Melanin LensesNaiad/Oracle SupplierSail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

America's Cup - Breeze hits 50kts in Bermuda
The six America's Cup teams were literally blown off the Great Sound as gale-force winds hit the Royal Dockyard, on Frid The six America's Cup teams were literally blown off the Great Sound as gale-force winds hit the Royal Dockyard, on Friday. Emirates Team New Zealand's meteorologist, Roger 'Clouds' Badham explains what happened and why, as winds hit 40kts from one direction, dropped to 5kts and then changed direction and picked up to 50kts.
Posted today at 10:16 pm America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas – Program of events announced
Hundreds of children from Bermuda and around the world will take part in this prestigious and fun series of events First on the schedule is the O’pen BIC class which will feature 32 boats in total, including six competitors from Bermuda and the remaining 26 from around the world, again all under 15 years years of age.
Posted today at 3:42 pm America's Cup - Coutts coy about picking a Cup favorite
Russell Coutts doesn’t believe there’s an overwhelming favorite, not even two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. Russell Coutts has been watching practice races between the 50-foot, foiling catamarans. He said he’s impressed with Oracle Team USA, Artemis Racing of Sweden, SoftBank Team Japan and Emirates Team New Zealand, the hard-luck loser in the 2013 America’s Cup on San Francisco Bay. “I actually don’t think there is a clear favorite right now,” Coutts
Posted today at 12:22 pm America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan explains why watts matter
Softbank Team Japan elaborates on the two systems and claims that while cycling may be the more powerful on paper A lot has been written and spoken since mid-February when Emirates Team NZ first revealed their pedal-powered grinding stations. The common currency between the leg and arm grinding is 'watts' - here Softbank Team Japan elaborates on the two systems and claims that while cycling may be the more powerful on paper, the real difference between the two is less, and less significant.
Posted today at 10:51 am America's Cup - Nathan Outteridge explains the flight controls
One of the talking points of the last America's Cup was the buttons available to the helmsman and their function. One of the talking points of the last America's Cup was the buttons available to the helmsman and their function. For the 35th America's Cup the helmsman, and Olympic Gold and Silver medallist, Nathan Outteridge takes us aboard Artemis Racing for a close up look at 'Button City' and how critical the position of each is for the helmsman.
Posted today at 10:24 am America's Cup - Artemis Racing's Iain Percy changes focus as Cup looms
Iain Percy is one of the sailors in the 35th America's Cup who has dual responsibility as skipper and CEO of the team. Double Olympic Gold medallist, Iain Percy is one of the sailors in the 35th America's Cup who has dual responsibility as skipper and CEO of the team. In this video Percy, talks about the need to shift his focus from team manager at Artemis Racing and turn his mind to being a racing crew, with the America's Cup Qualifiers just two weeks away.
Posted today at 9:00 am America's Cup - Dean Barker on hitting the 50kt barrier - Video
Dean Barker skipper of Softbank Team Japan, talks with top interviewer, Radio NZ's John Campbell. Dean Barker, former Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman, and now skipper of Softbank Team Japan, talks with top interviewer, Radio NZ's John Campbell. According to Barker none of the AC50's have broken the magical 50kt barrier - despite the fact that the boats are capable of sailing in the 'mid-40's' - achieved in 13-14kts of true wind speed.
Posted today at 8:04 am America's Cup - Practice session video - May 10 - Oracle's flip 'n fix
Fresh winds again returned to the Great Sound at Bermuda, and the teams sailed in winds at the upper end of the scale Fresh winds again returned to the Great Sound at Bermuda, and the teams sailed in winds at the upper end of the scale - as they have done so much since the AC50's were first launched.> Oracle Team USA were once again the centre of attention - staging a high speed capsize, their second in the AC50.
Posted today at 7:04 am America's Cup - Oracle capsize AC50 again during practice + 3 x Videos
America's Cup Champions, Oracle Team USA, have capsized their AC50 again during a practice session on the Great Sound Be America's Cup Champions, Oracle Team USA, have capsized their AC50 again during a practice session on the Great Sound Bermuda. The incident started as the team began putting crew across the boat in preparation for a foiling gybe , with the boat sailing fast. See three videos of the incident including one shot from onboard by OTUSA
Posted on 10 May America's Cup - Helmets as an art-form?
To date the safety helmets worn by the America's Cup crews have been more functional than fantasy To date the safety helmets worn by the America's Cup crews have been more functional than fantasy. However that looks set to change with the team wearing racing helmets designed by legendary MotoGP designer Aldo Drudi and his Drudi Performance design house.
Posted on 10 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy