America's Cup - Coutts all but confirms Oracle Team USA adding cyclors

Will Oracle Team USA add ETNZ style cyclors? Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 10:01 pmThis involves adding a third grinding position into the AC50 rather than replacement of the existing pedestals.In his other role as CEO of the America's Cup Events Authority, Russell Coutts updates on progress with the construction of America's Cup facilities in Bermuda.He also looks at the readiness of the six teams to compete. Over the course of the final practice races, next week, the teams will need to refine their techniques and prepare for the qualifiers in 2 weeks.