America's Cup - Close call as Emirates TNZ takes a nosedive in Bermuda

by Sail-World.com today at 9:18 pmShe was caught in a gust recorded at 24.3kts and nosedived, filling the leeward cockpits.Contrary to all dire predictions, the cyclors remained in their seats.We do get a look at the rudders and foils, however they are old ones from the AC45S, and are not race foils.