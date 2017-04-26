America's Cup - Close call as Emirates TNZ takes a nosedive in Bermuda
by Sail-World.com today at 9:18 pm
With fresh winds forecast to ease later in the day, Emirates Team New Zealand left the harbour at the Royal Dockyard to head for a training session.
Emirates Team New Zealand takes a nosedive leaving harbour in Bermuda - April 26, 2017 Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
She was caught in a gust recorded at 24.3kts and nosedived, filling the leeward cockpits.
Contrary to all dire predictions, the cyclors remained in their seats.
We do get a look at the rudders and foils, however they are old ones from the AC45S, and are not race foils.
