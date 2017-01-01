Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Checking out the superyachts in Bermuda

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 8:46 pm
Shemara, constructed in 1929 and recently restored - on a calm day at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’’s Cup - Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Over 70 superyachts have registered for the 35th America's Cup Regatta in Bermuda. They make a very spectacular backdrop on one section of the America's Cup course area.

And when there is no wind and no racing they make a fascinating diversion to see classic yachts alongside contemporary. Here's a look at some that were on the water for the start of the Semi-Finals, when the wind showed up too late for racing.

Columbia on a calm day at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The Maltese Falcon at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The ultimate swimming platform - at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The Maltese Falcon at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Columbia rigging detail - at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Mariner III at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race for Water at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The Maltese Falcon at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race for Water at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Superyachts anchored just outside the course boundary at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race for Water on a windless day at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Jo on a windless day at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Three superyachts - a contrast in styles - caught on a calm day at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Columbia - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race for Water - bow view - at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Crew at work on The Maltese Falcon - gives some perspective of the size of the rig - Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Land Rover BAR visits a support vessel at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Columbia at the start of the Semi-Finals - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
