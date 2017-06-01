America's Cup - Champagne conditions for Day 7 of the Qualifiers.

Emirates Team NZ bow to bow with Ben Ainslie at Mark 1 - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 1, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell Emirates Team NZ bow to bow with Ben Ainslie at Mark 1 - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 1, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154285

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/NZ today at 4:51 pmThese are conditions when a new top speed for the AC50's is likely to be set by the crewRacing Schedule – second Round Robin for Louis Vuitton America’s Cup QualifiersRR 2 R8: Emirates Team New Zealand v. SoftBank Team Japan 2:08 pmRR 2 R9: Artemis Racing v. Oracle Team USA 2:37 pmRR 2 R10: Emirates Team New Zealand v. Groupama Team France 3:06 pmRR 2 R11: SoftBank Team Japan v. Artemis Racing 3:35 pmEmirates Team New Zealand are racing twice today - against Softbank Team Japan and GroupamaHowever Match of the Day will be Artemis Racing against Oracle Team USA.