America's Cup - Champagne conditions for Day 7 of the Qualifiers.
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/NZ today at 4:51 pm
Racing is all set to start on time on the Great Sound in what can only be described as champagne conditions a 13-18kt SW wind blowing down the Great Sound.
Emirates Team NZ bow to bow with Ben Ainslie at Mark 1 - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 1, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
These are conditions when a new top speed for the AC50's is likely to be set by the crew
Racing Schedule – second Round Robin for Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers
RR 2 R8: Emirates Team New Zealand v. SoftBank Team Japan 2:08 pm
RR 2 R9: Artemis Racing v. Oracle Team USA 2:37 pm
RR 2 R10: Emirates Team New Zealand v. Groupama Team France 3:06 pm
RR 2 R11: SoftBank Team Japan v. Artemis Racing 3:35 pm
Emirates Team New Zealand are racing twice today - against Softbank Team Japan and Groupama
However Match of the Day will be Artemis Racing against Oracle Team USA.
