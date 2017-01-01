Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's view of the Auld Mug's return to NZ
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 7:37 am
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand and then onto Auckland to capture these images of the Auld Mug's return to New Zealand.
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland Airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand arrives at Auckland airport © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Related Articles
America's Cup - On the plane with Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai and back to Auckland. Here's his images from the plane as the America's Cup and winning team team travelled non-stop on an Emirates A-380
Posted today at 7:48 am
