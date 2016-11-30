Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Building Emirates Team NZ's AC50 - Video

by Ben Gladwell, Southern Spars today at 10:29 am
Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, "flies" in the Southern Spars building facility Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand’s America's Cup Class AC50 yacht is one of the most technical yachts ever launched – a challenge that Southern Spars stepped up to and met with great enthusiasm.

‘For us this is another opportunity to demonstrate how strong we are as a composite manufacturer,’ says one of the founders and round the world racer, Mark Hauser. ‘Our staff and facilities are as good as or better than any other composite manufacturer anywhere. We have just built a yacht that is capable of winning the America’s Cup.’

And the customer seemed happy too… ‘Southern Spars are always reliable for getting a top-quality job done on time, which is hugely important for us,’ says Emirates Team New Zealand's COO Kevin Shoebridge. ‘Spar building is a very precise and controlled process, components are built to tight specifications and weights, and so on, so we were completely confident that our own “long and thin structures” would be delivered on time and down to weight.’

For the full story click here

