America's Cup - Broad political support for Auckland Cup venue

Emirates Team New Zealand - Prime Minister Bill English -Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team New Zealand - Prime Minister Bill English -Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 12:24 amConducted by the website Stuff.co.nz the sport or America's Cup spokespeople for the main political parties have been very supportive for the February 2021 event.Responding to the question (one of five posed):



However there is not the same level of unity for High Performance sport in New Zealand.



In response to a question 'Is an annual Government investment of $62 million to High Performance Sport NZ too high, too low, or about right?'



Labour says: 'Labour believes that High Performance Sport NZ is overfunded in relation to the investments designed to increase participation.'



National says: 'The settings are about right. Sport New Zealand's funding has increased from around $58 million in 2008 to $89 million in 2016-17. With additional funding for infrastructure and lotteries grants, Sport New Zealand's total funding has almost increased by 30 per cent. In Budget 2016 we invested $16 million over four years to support High Performance Sport NZ to leverage all the work and preparation for Rio as we look ahead to the next Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.'



New Zealand First: 'A full review and audit of high performance sports funding would have to be held by caucus before an increase could be considered.'



