America's Cup - Broad political support for Auckland Cup venue
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 12:24 am
With the General Election just two weeks away in New Zealand a poll of the New Zealand political parties have shown a broad level of support for the America's Cup in Auckland.
Emirates Team New Zealand - Prime Minister Bill English -Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Conducted by the website Stuff.co.nz the sport or America's Cup spokespeople for the main political parties have been very supportive for the February 2021 event.
Responding to the question (one of five posed):
2. Would you fund Team New Zealand's America's Cup defence? If so, how much, and would this include developing the Auckland waterfront and roads/rail?
Trevor Mallard (Labour and a long-time Team New Zealand supporter): 2. Labour is committed to major investments in Auckland to meet the infrastructure deficit that has built up under National, for example by putting in light rail down Dominion Road in time for the America's Cup and to the airport over the next 10 years, because that's an achievable timeline. The previous Labour Government backed Team New Zealand because it meant access and leverage for small NZ companies. We support making another contribution once a business case is presented. We of course want a well-funded team to retain the cup and reuse the infrastructure investments.
Jonathan Colman (National and current Minister of Sport): 2. The Government's primary interest in Team New Zealand and the 36th America's Cup is from the perspective of maximising the benefits for New Zealand. Hosting the America's Cup will include direct economic, sporting and cultural benefits to the country. To date, the Government has already invested $5 million into Team New Zealand and are currently working with the team in determining how best to fund and leverage the defence of the Cup. No decisions have been made at this point.
Clayton Mitchell (NZ First and likely to control the balance of power under NZ's MMP electoral system): 2. We have always been very supportive of the America's Cup and see this as a marquee event and an economic opportunity for New Zealand. Sport plays a major part in New Zealand culture and unites the country. This is a good thing. We would not commit to funding or infrastructure without a comprehensive case study and Benefit Cost Ratio (BCR) analysis being done to ensure it stacks up for New Zealanders.
However there is not the same level of unity for High Performance sport in New Zealand.
In response to a question 'Is an annual Government investment of $62 million to High Performance Sport NZ too high, too low, or about right?'
Labour says: 'Labour believes that High Performance Sport NZ is overfunded in relation to the investments designed to increase participation.'
National says: 'The settings are about right. Sport New Zealand's funding has increased from around $58 million in 2008 to $89 million in 2016-17. With additional funding for infrastructure and lotteries grants, Sport New Zealand's total funding has almost increased by 30 per cent. In Budget 2016 we invested $16 million over four years to support High Performance Sport NZ to leverage all the work and preparation for Rio as we look ahead to the next Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.'
New Zealand First: 'A full review and audit of high performance sports funding would have to be held by caucus before an increase could be considered.'
For the rest of this story and comment by other parties click here
