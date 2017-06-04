Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Brits stumble in Semi-Final start - Day 10

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/NZ today at 9:01 pm
Emirates Team NZ - Semi-Finals - America's Cup 2017, June 4, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Land Rover BAR continued their run of bad luck, with a wingsail breakage just after the start of Leg 3 and being black flagged by the Umpires after a series of penalties were imposed and then the Brits were disqualified before rounding Mark 3.

Emirates Team New Zealand elected to sail part of the course, before pulling out as they had already been awarded the race and the point.

Although Land Rover BAR returned to their base and wanted to fit a second wingsail, time was against them and Emirates Team New Zealand started the their second race of the day (Race 3). The Kiwis went through a pre-start and started, at that point the Umpires stepped in, penalised GBR for not starting and awarded Emirates Team New Zealand their second win from a race that lasted less than a minute.

The other half of the semi-final was a more even affair with Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan scoring a win each, and now lie even on the points table with the prospect of and extended series in the first to five wins.

That is against a forecast of strong winds for the next three days, and the Semi-Final must be completed by Saturday when the Challenger Finals begin.

Today's racing was held in excellent conditions for sailing, the only downside being that there was not more of it. Emirates Team New Zealand once again missed some vital hard racing practice that Land Rover BAR showed they could offer - being only six seconds behind at Mark 3, and having dropped just a single second since the start.

The race was shaping up to be a cracker, although New Zealand skipper Peter Burling was well in control of the start and was set to ease away upwind, but not after a high flying hull experience as he rounded Mark 3, reminiscent of the team's near capsize in the 2013 America's Cup. But the 49er Olympic Gold medalist soon had the situation under control, and Emirates Team New Zealand were sailing impressively in the SW breeze puffing to 17kts
