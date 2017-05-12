America's Cup - Breeze hits 50kts in Bermuda

Support boats take a buffeting as Bermuda is hit by an Atlantic gale - Friday May 12, 2017 Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ Support boats take a buffeting as Bermuda is hit by an Atlantic gale - Friday May 12, 2017 Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

by Sail-World.com today at 10:16 pmEmirates Team New Zealand's meteorologist, Roger 'Clouds' Badham explains what happened and why, as winds hit 40kts from one direction, dropped to 5kts and then changed direction and picked up to 50kts.With just two weeks left to the start of the 35th America's Cup, and light winds expected, are we in another regatta with weather that is 'never normally like this'?Actual wind readings from Predictwind with the average wind strength shown in the top frame, the wind direction in the next frame down, and the gust strength shown in the third frame - recorded from a location on the same side of the Great Sound as the Royal Dockyard and the team bases.

