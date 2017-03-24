America's Cup - Bermuda practice racing videos March 24, 2017

Oracle leading Artemis - Bermuda, March 24, 2017 Talbot Wilson © Oracle leading Artemis - Bermuda, March 24, 2017 Talbot Wilson ©

by MyislandhomeBDA today at 3:03 amReport from those watching the racing was that 'Oracle was fast off the line and Land Rover BAR looked better than yesterday. Artemis Racing had two losses in races we saw.'Here's the set from March 24,2017







If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152629