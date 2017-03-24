America's Cup - Bermuda practice racing videos March 24, 2017
by MyislandhomeBDA today at 3:03 am
MyislandhomeBDA is videoing the Practice racing and training with the five teams who are based in the venue for the 2017 America's Cup.
Oracle leading Artemis - Bermuda, March 24, 2017 Talbot Wilson ©
Report from those watching the racing was that 'Oracle was fast off the line and Land Rover BAR looked better than yesterday. Artemis Racing had two losses in races we saw.'
Here's the set from March 24,2017
March 24 - Video 1 Practice racing Bermuda :
March 24 - Video 2 Practice racing Bermuda :
March 24 - Video 3 Practice racing Bermuda :
March 24 - Video 4 Practice racing Bermuda :
March 24 - Video 5 Practice racing Bermuda :
March 24 - Video 6 Practice racing Bermuda :
