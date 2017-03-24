Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

America's Cup - Bermuda practice racing videos March 24, 2017

by MyislandhomeBDA today at 3:03 am
Oracle leading Artemis - Bermuda, March 24, 2017 Talbot Wilson ©
MyislandhomeBDA is videoing the Practice racing and training with the five teams who are based in the venue for the 2017 America's Cup.

Report from those watching the racing was that 'Oracle was fast off the line and Land Rover BAR looked better than yesterday. Artemis Racing had two losses in races we saw.'

Here's the set from March 24,2017

March 24 - Video 1 Practice racing Bermuda :



March 24 - Video 2 Practice racing Bermuda :



March 24 - Video 3 Practice racing Bermuda :



March 24 - Video 4 Practice racing Bermuda :



March 24 - Video 5 Practice racing Bermuda :



March 24 - Video 6 Practice racing Bermuda :



BAR and Artemis in a dial up - Bermuda, March 24, 2017 © Talbot Wilson
BAR and Artemis in a dial up - Bermuda, March 24, 2017 © Talbot Wilson



BAR leads Artemis at the turn - Bermuda, March 24, 2017 © Talbot Wilson
BAR leads Artemis at the turn - Bermuda, March 24, 2017 © Talbot Wilson

Wildwind 2016 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 4Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Coutts hits back at critics over Protocol change
Russell Coutts, has responded to criticism over the recent changes to the 35th America's Cup Protocol Five times America's Cup winner and CEO of the America's Cup Events Authority, Russell Coutts, has responded to criticism over the recent changes to the 35th America's Cup Protocol, allowing testing and racing between Challengers and the Defender in Bermuda ahead of the start of the Qualifiers.
Posted on 24 Mar America's Cup - Groupama Team France's AC50 sailing in Bermuda - Video
Groupama Team France has had her first sail in Bermuda with the AC50 looking impressive in the video shot by the team. Groupama Team France has had her first sail in Bermuda with the AC50 looking impressive in the video shot by the team.
Posted on 24 Mar America's Cup - Images of Emirates Team NZ flypast Devonport
Image gallery shot as Emirates Team New Zealand returned in the late afternoon from another four hour race session Image gallery shot as Emirates Team New Zealand returned in the late afternoon from another four hour race training session on the Waitemata harbour. Our cameras were on Devonport Wharf to catch the sequence - and for the first time a wide angle lens had to be used.
Posted on 23 Mar America's Cup – Get to know Iain Murray and the ACRM
He has enjoyed a long and illustrious career since he first started sailing at the age of nine in his native Sydney. Throughout its 166 year history the rivalries between owners, skippers, crews, yacht clubs, fans and nations have been some of the most intriguing facets of the competition for the world’s oldest sporting trophy.
Posted on 23 Mar America's Cup - Images of Emirates Team NZ two-up on the Waitemata
Emirates Team NZ were sailing on the Waitemata yesterday with just a couple of weeks left Emirates Team NZ were sailing on the Waitemata yesterday with just a couple of weeks left before they head for Bermuda and the 35th America's Cup. The cycle-grinders were two per side for the trip down the harbour making the transitions from gybe to gybe very interesting - and almost imperceptible.
Posted on 23 Mar America's Cup - Late Protocol change further stacks deck against Kiwis
Five America's Cup teams have dealt themselves a new hand with a new Protocol Change published three days ago. Five America's Cup teams have dealt themselves a new hand with a new Protocol Change published three days ago. On the face of it, the change - to allow 23 days training against each other repairs an omission by the Commissioner for the America's Cup. But it is the timing of the move that is surprising
Posted on 22 Mar America's Cup - Ben and Barry on Bermuda docking technique
Another in the series from the Bangin' The Corner, this time offering some pointers on docking technique Another in the series from the Bangin' The Corner, this time offering some pointers on docking technique, after the British America's Cup team had a close encounter with their mobile dock in Bermuda. Here's a few tips on how to dock the easy way.
Posted on 21 Mar America's Cup - Ouch ... AC50 style - Video
Land Rover BAR's re-entry to their marina in the Royal Dockyard in Bermuda does not appear to have gone has planned Land Rover BAR's re-entry to their marina in the Royal Dockyard in Bermuda does not appear to have gone has planned on Friday. In this clip the British America's Cup team appear to cop a gust a the wrong moment from the wrong direction and accelerate as they should be slowing down. Turn your audio to hear the crunch.
Posted on 18 Mar Intrepid skipper and Star World Champion Bill Ficker dies at 89
William P 'Bill' Ficker, best known as the skipper of Intrepid in the controversial 1970 America's Cup has died William P 'Bill' Ficker, best known as the skipper of Intrepid in the controversial 1970 America's Cup has died at the age of 89 years. One of USA's most distinguished sailors, Bill Ficker was a winner of the America's Cup, a Star World Champion and the winner of the Congressional Cup.
Posted on 15 Mar America's Cup - Groupama Team France launch their AC50 in Bermuda
Groupama Team France became the sixth and final team to launch their AC50 from the Royal Dockyard Groupama Team France became the sixth and final team to launch their AC50 from the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda on Monday, local time. Images from the launch plus video are in this story. In an intimate “unofficial” celebration, Elise Bakhoum the only woman on Groupama Team France’s shore team christened the yacht Groupama Team France in traditional French fashion at Dockyard yesterday.
Posted on 14 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy