America's Cup - Ben and Barry on Bermuda docking technique
by Bangin' The Corners today at 9:58 am
Another in the series from the Bangin' The Corner, this time offering some pointers on docking technique, after the British America's Cup team had a close encounter with their mobile dock in Bermuda.
Land Rover BAR launch their AC50 with the dock in the left background Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Here's a few tips on how to dock the easy way.
