Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Quest 728x90

America's Cup - Ben and Barry on Bermuda docking technique

by Bangin' The Corners today at 9:58 am
Land Rover BAR launch their AC50 with the dock in the left background Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Another in the series from the Bangin' The Corner, this time offering some pointers on docking technique, after the British America's Cup team had a close encounter with their mobile dock in Bermuda.

Here's a few tips on how to dock the easy way.

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Barz Optics - Kids rangeSail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

America's Cup - Ouch ... AC50 style - Video
Land Rover BAR's re-entry to their marina in the Royal Dockyard in Bermuda does not appear to have gone has planned Land Rover BAR's re-entry to their marina in the Royal Dockyard in Bermuda does not appear to have gone has planned on Friday. In this clip the British America's Cup team appear to cop a gust a the wrong moment from the wrong direction and accelerate as they should be slowing down. Turn your audio to hear the crunch.
Posted on 18 Mar Intrepid skipper and Star World Champion Bill Ficker dies at 89
William P 'Bill' Ficker, best known as the skipper of Intrepid in the controversial 1970 America's Cup has died William P 'Bill' Ficker, best known as the skipper of Intrepid in the controversial 1970 America's Cup has died at the age of 89 years. One of USA's most distinguished sailors, Bill Ficker was a winner of the America's Cup, a Star World Champion and the winner of the Congressional Cup.
Posted on 15 Mar America's Cup - Groupama Team France launch their AC50 in Bermuda
Groupama Team France became the sixth and final team to launch their AC50 from the Royal Dockyard Groupama Team France became the sixth and final team to launch their AC50 from the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda on Monday, local time. Images from the launch plus video are in this story. In an intimate “unofficial” celebration, Elise Bakhoum the only woman on Groupama Team France’s shore team christened the yacht Groupama Team France in traditional French fashion at Dockyard yesterday.
Posted on 14 Mar America's Cup - Ben Ainslie updates on Land Rover BAR's AC50
Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita' Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup. This is one of the most critical times for any America's Cup team, as they see the results of the thousands of hours of design, testing and build that went into developing this high-performance yacht.
Posted on 8 Mar America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Wingsail twist explained - Video
OTUSA Wing trimmer Kyle Langford (AUS) explains very interesting if technically complex nuances of wingsail control. For the latest in Oracle Team USA's TechTuesday series wing trimmer Kyle Langford (AUS) explains very interesting if technically complex nuances of wingsail control. Video by Javier Salinas / Oracle Team USA
Posted on 8 Mar Late afternoon racing and Bermudian ceremony will start America’s Cup
Racing will start at 5pm with America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA taking on Groupama Team France in first match race Racing will now start at 5pm with America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA taking on Groupama Team France in the first match race of the 35th America’s Cup. That battle will set the stage for races two, three and four of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers, when all six teams will take each other on the water on the first day of racing.
Posted on 3 Mar America's Cup - Artemis Racing sail their new AC50 for the first time
On Monday the Sweden's America's Cup Challenger, Artemis Racing sailed its new AC50 Magic Blue On Monday the team sailed its new America’s Cup Class yacht (AC50), Magic Blue, for the first time.The team will soon continue its two boat match racing programme against T2, the team’s second AC45S Surrogate or development boat, with Francesco Bruni at the helm.
Posted on 1 Mar America's Cup - Japanese launch new Challenger in Bermuda
A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new AC50 A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new America’s Cup Class race boat, Hikari, the next-generation boat designed to win the first ever America’s Cup for a Japanese flagged challenger. Hikari, meaning “flash of light”, was selected from over 430 names submitted by fans in Japan through a nationwide contest held by SoftBank Corp. in the le
Posted on 26 Feb America's Cup - Oracle Team USA loses crew overboard - Video
OTUSA video of crew member Graeme Spence when he fell off the front cross beam of the team's new AC50 Oracle Team USA came close to having a serious injury to crew member Graeme Spence when he fell off the front cross beam of the team's new AC50 - a situation that has been feared as he passed between the foils, while the new America's Cup Defender was sailing at speed.
Posted on 23 Feb America's Cup - Artemis Racing launches their AC50 in Bermuda
Artemis Racing's new race yacht, “Magic Blue”, was christened today by Torbjörn Törnqvist's wife, Natalia, at a special Artemis Racing's new race yacht, “Magic Blue”, was christened today by Torbjörn Törnqvist's wife, Natalia, at a special celebration in Bermuda. The launch sees the culmination of more than three years of intense design and development work, which began almost immediately after the finish of the 34th America’s Cup in San Francisco.
Posted on 22 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy