America's Cup - Ben Ainslie updates on Land Rover BAR's AC50
by America's Cup Media on 8 Mar
Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup.
Land Rover BAR launch of the first AC50, February 6, 2017 Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com
This is one of the most critical times for any America's Cup team, as they see the results of the thousands of hours of design, testing and build that went into developing this high-performance yacht.
