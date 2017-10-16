America's Cup - Babysitting Emirates Team NZ's AC50 to Bermuda - Video

- Emirates Sky Cargo 747 arrives in Bermuda and unloads Emirates Team NZ's AC50 Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ - Emirates Sky Cargo 747 arrives in Bermuda and unloads Emirates Team NZ's AC50 Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

by Emirates Team NZ and Sail-World.com today at 1:31 am