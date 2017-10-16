America's Cup - Babysitting Emirates Team NZ's AC50 to Bermuda - Video
by Emirates Team NZ and Sail-World.com today at 1:31 am
Join three of the Emirates Team New Zealand shore crew, Chris ('Curly') Salthouse, Sean Regan and Martin McElwee as they travel aboard the Emirates Sky Cargo 747 air freighter, and ride on top of the team's AC50 and other equipment on the flight from Auckland to Bermuda via Los Angeles, and keep an eye on the delicate cargo.
- Emirates Sky Cargo 747 arrives in Bermuda and unloads Emirates Team NZ's AC50 Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
