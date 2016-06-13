Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

America's Cup - Auckland's chances of hosting 36th Match get a boost

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 10:05 am
Sir Stephen Tindall (right) at the America's Cup Presentation Ceremony, Bermuda, June 26, 2017 Scott Stallard http://scottstallard.com/
Sir Stephen Tindall, Emirates Team New Zealand Board Chairman, and one of New Zealand's business leaders, and Founder of The Warehouse Group has announced that he is taking a year’s leave of absence from the business.

His 12-month leave of absence, after a 35-year involvement, will be from now until October 2018.

A formal press statement issued by the publicly listed company advised that Tindall's time-out would enable him to focus on other commitments, 'in particular the securing of the necessary infrastructure in Auckland to host a defence of the America’s Cup, as well as opportunities for K1W1 and the ongoing work of The Tindall Foundation.'

When asked to comment further on his role, Sir Stephen told Sail-World 'I’m going to work hard on “making sure we have it in AUCKLAND”.

'Very simple.'

Sir Stephen's involvement will add a new dimension to the analysis of four options for bases and other issues associated with the start up of a Defence organsiation.

Auckland Harbour options - Halsey Street extension is the dotted line - and not scheduled to come into consideration until the 2030 plan comes up for review. © Auckland Council http://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz
Auckland Harbour options - Halsey Street extension is the dotted line - and not scheduled to come into consideration until the 2030 plan comes up for review. © Auckland Council http://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz


The most viable of these would appear to be the extension Halsey Street. However almost a third of the Auckland Council voted for that to be taken off the list of options sent to the CEO for further investigation and analysis, and several others said they opposed it, however, wanted it left on the list only for the sake of receiving comment on the full range of options.

A key issue with all options is whether they could be available in time for the teams to set up in mid-2019. The teams are permitted to launch their first of two AC75 yachts after March 31, 2019 - three months ahead of the projected occupancy date.

A second issue is a difficulty the Auckland Council seem to have in adopting a proposal that doesn't have a legacy or business plan attached to it. The Halsey Street extension was added as 'futureproofing' when included in the Council's Long Term Plan in 2012.

The Challenger Luna Rossa returns to the crowds gathered around Auckland Viaduct Harbour after racing in the 2000 America's Cup © Bob Greiser/America's Cup
The Challenger Luna Rossa returns to the crowds gathered around Auckland Viaduct Harbour after racing in the 2000 America's Cup © Bob Greiser/America's Cup


Other options under consideration have another use planned after the 2021 America's Cup and apparently, don't take into account a successful Defence by Team New Zealand, or winning the America's Cup back at some future time in case of it being lost in 2021.

Auckland Council is expected to have to negotiate a Hosting Agreement with one of the Team New Zealand business entities, and that has to be signed off under the Protocol governing the 2021 America's Cup by August 2018.

In previous recent America's Cups, the practice has been to establish a marketing and event management organisation allied with but separate from the sailing team who concentrate on mounting a successful Defence. It is expected that a similar practice will be adopted in Auckland.

If Auckland fails to get a hosting agreement signed by the Protocol deadline then the 36th Match for the America's Cup will shift to an Italian venue.

Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82Sail World NZ Lone WolfKiwi Yachting - Lewmar

Related Articles

AkzoNobel and the VOR - Tienpoint sends a salvo back over the bows
Following on from our earlier story, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows. Following on from our earlier story, which you can see http://www.sail-world.com/158020!here!new, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows.
Posted today at 11:45 am America's Cup - Weighing up the hosting dollars and return
The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors of America’s Cup royalty with not only Luna Rossa (ITA) returning to the competition, but also the New York Yacht Club (USA) after what will be in 2021 an 18-year absence.
Posted on 11 Oct America's Cup - No easy options for Auckland bases + Video
The Auckland Council is going to have to swallow hard if it wants to keep the America's Cup in Auckland. The Auckland Council is going to have to get over its principles if it wants to keep the America's Cup in Auckland. Some liken it to swallowing a dead rat. An analysis of four of the options shows that none are ideal. The Council is looking for a legacy use and doesn't want to spend $150million on a White Elephant. See video extract of the Council Planning meeting where the issues are canvassed.
Posted on 10 Oct America's Cup - Challenger Finalist ponders entry for Auckland/Italy
Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The Swedish America's Cup team, Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The team issued a media statement confirmed that they were looking at contesting this America's Cup or sitting out the Auckland/Italy event and would come back for the 37th event.
Posted on 9 Oct America's Cup - Brits combine forces to compete in 52 Super Series
The British America's Cup team have announced that they will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. The British America's Cup team have announced that they have struck up a relationship with Tony Langley's 52ft team and will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. Land Rover BAR's Ben Ainslie the winner of five Olympic medals, four of them Gold, will lead his team aboard Langley Holdings’ Gladiator TP52 in one of the world’s leading high performance monohull race series.
Posted on 7 Oct America's Cup - New York Yacht Club makes a smart early move
New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. Coming just seven days after the Protocol joint announcement, most would have expected the club with the longest involvement in the America's Cup to have at least waited until the concept drawing of the AC75 was published, at the end of November, before confirming their intentions.
Posted on 6 Oct America's Cup - Russell Green on Protocol's return to Cup traditions
In a second interview after the main media conference, last Friday Sail-World spoke to Russell Green In a second interview after the main media conference, last Friday Sail-World spoke to Russell Green - Team New Zealand's long-time rules and legal adviser and a key figure in the Protocol negotiation for the 36th Match for the America's Cup, to be held in Auckland or Italy. There are many significant differences between the latest Protocol and the one that governed the last Cup.
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - RNZYS welcomes New York YC's return to Cup fold
RNZYS and ETNZ welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. To have the most famous yacht club in America’s Cup history back after a 14 year hiatus is a significant boost to the event and the principles of tradition and fair play which the Protocol for the 36th America’s Cup is built on.
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - Dan Bernasconi on shaping the AC75 'Beast'
Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team NZ is leading the design team charged with developing the AC75 rule Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team New Zealand, has turned his hand from leading the team charged with developing the quickest America's Cup multihull on the planet to performing a similar feat with a monohull. First step in the process is coming up with a concept boat, and then writing a class rule to accommodate that type. The 75ft monohull has been given various monikers, bu
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - New York Yacht Club expected to announce Challenge
New York Yacht Club, the original and longest holder of the America's Cup will announce a challenge, Thursday US sailing website sailingillustrated.com reports that New York Yacht Club, the original and longest holder of the America's Cup will announce a challenge, Thursday (local time) at noon EDT for the prestigious trophy.. sailingillustrated has long tipped the entry of New York Yacht Club, which has competed in both America's Cups sailed in New Zealand in 2000 and 2003 and also in 1987
Posted on 5 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy